Was it right that Google didn’t fire Kamau Bobb because of anti-Semitic blog posts? Quartz at work





Anger was understandable when the news came in 2007 that former Google Head of Diversity Kamau Bob wrote an anti-Semitic blog post. Comments like Bobbs If I were Jewish, I would be worried about the insatiable desire for an unbiased war from everyone. But his role as a global leader in diversity strategy and research at Google impressed Bobs’ sentiment with hypocrisy.

Instead of dismissing him, Google reassigned Bob to another role focused on STEM. Given how often anti-Semitism is neglected as a problem, this decision must upset some.

I don’t know the specific factors behind Google’s decision or how much Bob’s views have changed over the years (he relies on anti-Semitic expressions for his criticism of Israel. I apologized for what I was doing). But if it becomes clear that employees have had problems online, it’s worth considering whether dismissal is really the only acceptable solution.

Dismissed for posting on social media

Indeed, it may be right to dismiss an employee because of a statement on social media or an offensive post. But there can be nuances:

How many years ago did employees comment on the issue, how old were they at that time? Do they have a history of making derogatory comments? Since then, they have been in favor of it. Did you reject harmful opinions? The fact that their comments hurt people? Can you show that they really changed through the speeches and actions of the next few years?

After all, many learn why they were wrong by absorbing biased stereotypes and intolerant views as they grow up and being educated and exposed to the outside world. The Internet has also removed some of the historical freedom given to rant-prone young people who cannot erase their online history.

Consider Emily Wilder, a 22-year-old Associated Press reporter who was recently fired after a Republican at Stanford University dug up a Palestinian-backed social media post. mouse or rat. As Kashmir Hill recently wrote in the New York Times, Wilders’ experience reminds us that current social norms impose rigorous judgment on those who have had troublesome experiences online in the past. According to Hill, as soon as the content was unearthed many years ago, it would be held accountable by the individual employer or affiliate. You, a year ago, five years ago, or decades ago, will be flattened to you today.

There are real risks to adopting a black and white approach to bad deeds. For example, a zero-tolerance sexual harassment policy can be counterproductive by discouraging women from reporting low levels of harassment. (Not yet desirable) crime.

When it comes to exposure to people’s past harmful behaviors, better results can be achieved if the workplace considers individual circumstances and contexts, even if those considerations are not necessarily visible to the outside world. It’s definitely important to make people accountable for their actions, but accountability doesn’t necessarily mean dismissing a criminal.

