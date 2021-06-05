TechGrant Award Finalist Announced by Local Startups-Florida Trend





Tallahassee, Florida – Innovation Park in Tallahassee has announced five finalists to attend the 2021 TechGrant Pitch Night, seeking opportunities for early stage technology-based companies to win up to $ 15,000 in grants. Innovation Park launched the TechGrant program in 2005, demonstrating its commitment to support the Leon County entrepreneurial ecosystem. Since its inception, 28 companies have benefited from a $ 487,000 grant awarded for the commercialization of their technology. Many of these companies are still thriving in their communities today.

The 2021 finalists are listed in alphabetical order: Blue Ocean Discover is an early STEM education company that uses new augmented reality technology. Genetic Biocontrols that genetically engineer tilapia fish. Manser Edbrooke Technology develops rapid product prototyping systems. Moye Consultants is developing simultaneous technology for batteries and capacitors. And StayingIn has a web-based application for the delivery of meal kits.

The annual and exciting TechGrant Pitch Night will take place on Thursday, October 21st, at 5:30 pm at the Goodwood Museum and Gardens. Investors, mentors, researchers. Two winners will be selected at the end of the night based on the overall score, including the participation of the spectators.

This year’s TechGrant Pitch Night is sponsored by Hancock Whitney Bank and sponsored by NAI Talcor, the Office of Economic Vitality, and several other local partners interested in supporting technology-based entrepreneurship.

About Innovation Park in Tallahassee

Tallahassee’s Innovation Park is a unique community collaboration of FSU, FAMU, TCC, county, city, and private sector leaders, recruiting and maintaining organizations that leverage the research assets of a unique magnetic-focused Innovation Park. , And is responsible for driving innovation-based economic development to develop. Aviation propulsion, materials, energy, health, life sciences. The Innovation Park will be the location of the 40,000-square-foot new Regional Technology Entrepreneurs Center, the North Florida Innovation Lab, which will open in 2023. The new state-of-the-art building features advanced lab equipment and training programs, offices and coworking spaces. For technology-based enterprises. The mission of the Innovation Park is to partner with these partners to promote R & D assets in the region and to attract, start up and grow innovative private companies that create high-paying jobs in Leon County. For more information, please visit www.innovation-park.com.

