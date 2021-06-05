Ubisoft Forward features big announcements and live title updates





When Ubisoft announced that it would host the next Ubisoft Forward event during E3 2021, they omitted details about the event schedule. Publishers are now announcing a new trailer to promote the show, as well. Although completely lacking in detail, their site has been updated to list important announcements, live title updates, and some of the surprises we can expect.

The pre-show will begin on June 12th at 11:00 am (PT). In the next hour, you’ll find updates on For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and more. The main show begins at 12:00 pm (PT) and features important announcements, some updates to Ubisofts’ live titles, and a must-see surprise. The show includes World Premiere gameplay and trailers for the following Rainbow Six titles: Ubisoft has confirmed that it is no longer called Rainbow Six Quarantine. The game is now rumored to be called Rainbow Six Parasite.

Other upcoming games that have been confirmed to be included in this time are Riders Republic and Far Cry 6. There are also updates for Assassin’s Creed Val-Hala and Rainbow Six Siege. It’s unconfirmed, but if the announcement doesn’t include a new Just Dance title, you’ll be very surprised, especially after the franchise’s remarkable growth over the last few months. Away from the game, I’ll be watching the Apple TV + series Mythic Quest and the upcoming movie “Werewolves Within.”

The post show begins at 1:00 pm Pacific time. The headline here is Rainbow Six Siege Community Briefing. This includes follow-up to what was revealed at the main show, as well as updates on what Ubisoft Montreal is doing to address some key game issues, as well as introduced during Operations North Star. Includes the latest operator Thunderbird design. Other publications include the Y6S2 Streamer Charm, the Community Artist Bundle, and the 6th Guardian Charity Bundle Partnership.

Ubisoft Forward will air a pre-show on June 12th at 11am PST, followed by mainstream at 12:00 pm PST.

[Source: Ubisoft]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos