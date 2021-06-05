Stadia for Android supports store filters, voice chat, and Google TV





The latest updates to the Stadia app for Android include store filters, voice chat with friends, and the long-awaited Google TV app.

About APK Insight: This “APK Insight” post decompiles the latest version of the application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When I decompiled these files (called APKs for Android apps), I saw various lines of code in the hints for future features. Please note that Google may or may not ship these features, and Google’s interpretation may be incomplete. However, enable something close to completion and show what it will look like when shipped. Please read on based on that.

Stadia store filter

For a long time, one of the biggest criticisms of Stadia was the lack of search capabilities. The search feature was finally published on the web a few weeks ago. Currently, Android apps don’t yet have search capabilities, and players have to scroll through various lists of games to find what they’re looking for.

With Stadia 3.18, Google is preparing to add a simple filtering system to the Android store. Starting as an feature to enable on the “Experiment” page of the app, you can filter games that include the text you type in their names.

This isn’t the full search experience players have been waiting for, but Google has made a clear commitment that search is “in development.” Instead, this filter system may be intended as an immediate first aid.

Add a text filter bar to the list of items in theStadiaStore to make it easier to find what you’re looking for. Support for more advanced search features is under development.

Even with this update installed, this new “experiment” will not be available in the app for the time being.

voice chat

This update also includes a significant amount of work to bring voice chat to Stadia for Android. In particular, we found that the app may be using a “foreground service” to handle voice chat. This will keep chatting even if you switch apps from Stadia.

Notifications tell you at a glance if the microphone is on and who you are currently talking to. Tap the notification to return to Stadia.

Know that the microphone is on during voice chat

I’m in a game chat and the microphone is muted

I’m in a game chat and the microphone is on

I’m in a game chat but I don’t have a microphone

I’m in a party chat and my mic is muted

I’m in a party chat and the mic is on

I’m in a party chat, but I don’t have a microphone

Tap to return to the game

Tap to return to the party

In addition, there’s a new text that appears when the Stadia app asks for permission to use the microphone, and instructions on how to grant permission if you’ve denied permission in the past.

Let Stadiaapp use the microphone to talk at parties and game chats

To speak in voice chat, go to Device Settings and[権限]>[マイク]Tap to enable the microphone

To speak in voice chat, turn on microphone permission in the Stadia app’s device settings

Bridge mode

Last month, Stadia 3.15 launched a new feature in the app called “Bridge Mode”. Simply put, you can use your mobile phone to connect your favorite controller to Stadia over Wi-Fi. This allows Chromecast Ultra to use almost any controller with Stadia, rather than limiting the platform to the owner of the Stadia controller.

Since the last update, we’ve seen significant progress in the app’s code in bridge mode, which seems to be approaching launch. We’ve also found new text to support doubts about how Stadia’s bridge mode works.

If the controller is connected to this phone via Bluetooth or USB, you can use it to play on your TV.

If you don’t have a controller, you can use this phone as a touch gamepad to play on your TV.

Play with touch gamepad

There’s even a “flag” to enable bridge mode, suggesting that Google may be doing internal testing before the release.

enableBridgeModeFlag

Google TV preparation

Last year, Google promised Stadia to support the new Chromecast with Google TV in the first half of 2021. And Google TV.

First, there are some efforts towards the Stadia store that support the PIN-based security that Android TV uses for transactions.

Add Google PIN

enableAndroidTvGaiaPin

More interestingly, Stadia seems to offer Chromecast with Google TV a special set of surround sound settings that doesn’t seem to be available on other Android TV devices.

enableChromecastSurroundSoundOptions

That said, in our tests, after sideloading the update, there was no noticeable difference in the Stadia app on Chromecast with Google TV.

Audio / video adjustment

Stadia 3.18 also includes a variety of chords that may be related to potential audio tuning, such as balance, faders, bass boost, and whether the system supports the Dolby metadata format.

AudioBalanceLeft

AudioBalanceRight

AudioBassBoostToggle

Audio fader front

AudioFader Rear

AudioTrebleDown

AudioTrebleUp

isDolbyMatSupported

Similarly, there are several possibilities to adjust the brightness of your display.

Brightness automatic

Maximum brightness

Lowest brightness

Brightness toggle

At this time, it’s not clear whether Stadia will get these types of audio / video settings directly or will be used by the underlying code used by Stadia.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, there are benefits to some decomposition of APK Insight.

