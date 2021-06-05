Extreme Tech Challenge Announces Finalist of Global Startup Competition





Palo Alto, CA-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), the world’s largest startup contest focused on purpose-driven innovation, today has 80 companies from 24 countries on 6 continents. Announcement of Startup Finalists At this month’s Virtual XTC Bootcamp, you will be eligible to participate in the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) Global Finals 2021 announced by TechCrunch on July 22, 2021.

The XTC 2021 Global Finals announced by TechCrunch are free to attend, open to the public, and will be held virtually on July 22, 2021. For the 2022 tournament.

Competition evaluators have narrowed down more than 3,700 applicants from 92 countries to build tech startups that meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). XTC participants are competing in seven categorical areas, including Agtech and Food & Water. Clean technology and energy; Education; Realization technology FinTech; Health care; Transportation and smart cities. This year, XTC start-ups will be competing for three special awards: the Covid-19 Innovation Award, the Female Founder Award, and the Ethical AI Award.

Young Sohn, co-founder of Extreme Tech Challenge, Chairman of the Board of Harman International, has taken incredible innovations in the face of such a significant global challenge. We are very proud of this year’s 2021 XTC Finalist, former Corporate President and Chief Strategy Officer of Samsung Electronics. From solar bioengineering and carbon sequestration to hyperspectral Earth imaging and environmental mapping to autonomous exoskeletons that allow people with disabilities to walk, these entrepreneurs are empowering their competitors. It shows inspirational talent and dynamism.

All finalists participate in a virtual XTC Bootcamp called XTC Bootcamp. This is a week-long intensive mentorship program that prepares for the late June category final pitch competition and the July global final. The general public can see the announcements of 80 finalists in each category from June 21st to 30th. More details will be available soon on the Extreme Tech Challenge website.

This year, the general public is invited to vote for their favorite startup finalists. People’s Choice Award Winners will win the coveted spot, pitch with Category Winners and Special Award Winners at the XTC 2021 Global Finals hosted by TechCrunch and compete for the XTC 2021 Global Winner’s crown. ..

The event included XTC co-founders Young Sohn and Bill Tai, Charles River Ventures Honorary Partner Regina Dugan, Welcome Leap President and CEO, and former Director of The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). World-renowned executives and investors will participate. Lars Reger, CTO and Executive Vice President of NXP Semiconductors. Jerry Yang, founding partner of AME Cloud Ventures, co-founder and former CEO of Yahoo !, and Michael Zeisser, managing partner of FMZ Ventures.

Extreme Tech Challenge 2021 Global finalists are:

Agtech, Food & Water: Agrivi (Croatia) CeresTag (Australia) Crust Group (Singapore) Foodlocker (Nigeria) Kilimo (Argentina) Lentera Africa (Kenya) The Live Green Co. (Chile) Magalarva (Indonesia) Orbem (Germany) Post-harvest (Australia) SafetyNet (UK) Solubio Tecnologias Agrcola (Brazil) Sophies BioNutrients (Singapore) Takachar (US) This Fish (Canada) Wasteless (Israel)

Cleantech & Energy: Apollo Power (Israel) aweXome Ray (Korea) BeFC (France) Bondi Bio (Australia) BioElements (Chile) EcoTree (France) EcoVadis (France) EH Group Engineering (Switzerland) Gelatex (Estonia) Magorium (Singapore) METRON (France) Mining & Process Solutions (Australia) Mycelium (Egypt) Pellet Mxico Bioenerga (Mexico) Planet Protective Packaging (Australia) Resync (Singapore) Salubata (Nigeria)

Education: CogniABle (India) Equal Reality (USA) JIBB (Australia) Kokoroe (France) Sense Education (Israel) Skriware (Poland) Testmaster Education (Israel / Nigeria) Thinkerbell Labs (India) Unifa (Japan)

Realization technology: Dot (Korea) Multi Nano Sense (India) Pixxel Space (India) Quintessence Labs (Australia)

FinTech: Expediente Azul (Mexico) Hillridge Technology (Australia) inVuelto (Argentina) Jenny Life (USA) Whrrl (India)

Healthcare: 3 billion (Korea) Astra Algoritmos (Mexico) BrainQ (Israel) Braizon Therapeutics (Japan) CLEW Medical (Israel) Curies (USA) DiaMonTech (Germany) Genetika + (Israel) Gero.ai (Singapore) Igentify (Israel) ) Margo USA) Nanomedic Technologies (Israel) NAVi MedTech (Australia) PathGen Diagnostik Teknologi (Indonesia) PhagoMed Biopharma (Austria) Proteona (Singapore) Sunfox (India) Vitalk (Brazil) Wandercraft (France) Xiresta (USA) Zi.

Transportation & Smart Cities: Fotokite (Switzerland) Geev (France) Grinntech Motors (India) Lizee (France) Manouv (Indonesia) Phoenix Mobility (France) Squishy Robotics (US) Wheel the World (US)

About Extreme Tech Challenge

The Extreme Tech Challenge is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit public interest corporation whose mission is to enable start-ups to innovate and meet global challenges. It is the world’s largest ecosystem and a competition for purpose-driven technology inspired by the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Extreme Tech Challenge Competition is supported by leading companies, venture capital investors, foundations, policy makers, universities and technology conferences, giving outstanding start-ups global recognition, funding opportunities and global leaders. Networking capabilities, a world-class mentorship that helps pioneer technological breakthroughs to address our most extreme global challenges. For a complete list of XTC partners and how to join, please visit www.extremetechchallenge.org.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos