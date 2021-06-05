Google Cloud Integrated Data Platform | Analytics Hub, Dataplex, Datastream





Sunnyvale, California. Google Cloud is announcing three new products in its portfolio to build an integrated data platform.

According to the company, Google Cloud unveiled Analytics Hub for data sharing, Dataplex for data management, and Datastream for real-time data replication at its first Data Cloud Summit last week.

Google is helping companies working on ways to centrally manage applications and integrate data in real time to handle large amounts of data, including databases, data lakes, data warehouses, data marts, and on-premises. I have developed a product. Multiple clouds.

According to a recent Gartner study, organizations estimate the average cost of degraded data quality to be $ 12.8 million annually.

According to Google, the integrated data platform is designed to help businesses free from data silos, improve decision making, innovate faster, and improve the customer experience.

Gerrit Kazmaier, VP and General Manager of Google Cloud Database, Data Analytics, Looker, said data should be seen as the ability to integrate all aspects of working with it.

All industries are accelerating the transition to digital first, recognizing that data is an integral part of value creation and the key to digital transformation.

Kazmaier says Google Cloud is committed to “guaranteeing the future of the business” of its customers.

Google Cloud’s three-part integrated data platform will support the entire data lifecycle, from systems that run enterprises to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools that predict and automate their future. Has been built.

The details of each product of the integrated data platform are as follows.

Analysis hub

A preview of the data sharing product will be available soon.

Create, manage, and manage analytical information exchanges safely and in real time Share data and insights such as dynamic dashboards and machine learning models securely inside and outside your organization Share corporate datasets with your own Google, commercial, industry, and public data Dataplex built on the sharing capabilities of BigQuery to combine

Data management products are available in preview.

Credit bureau Equifax was an early user of Dataplex.

Accurate, protect, integrate, and analyze large-scale data with an integrated analytics experience that takes full advantage of Google Cloud and open sources Automatic data quality for data scientists and analysts to move and duplicate data Address data integrity between tools for consolidating and managing data without Google’s built-in data intelligence with AI and ML capabilities reduces time spent on infrastructure complexity and more business outcomes You can spend your time.

Real-time data replication products are available in preview.

Major League Baseball and Snack Market are early users of Datastream.

Serverless Change Data Capture (CDC) and Replication Services Replicate data streams from Oracle and MySQL databases to Google Cloud services such as BigQuery, Cloud SQL, Google Cloud Storage, and Cloud Spanner in real time.And event-driven architecture

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos