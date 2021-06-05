Google discovers new exploit to tamper with chip memory





Cybercrime, Endpoint Security, Fraud Management & Cybercrime

The latest Rowhammer technique targets design flaws in the latest DRAM chips Prajeet Nair (@prajeetspeaks) • June 4, 2021 Source: Google Security Blog

Google researchers have identified a new Rowhammer technology called Half-Double. It takes advantage of the design flaws of modern DRAM chips to modify the contents of memory.

See: Live Webinar | The Role of Passwords in Hybrid Workforce

Rowhammer, first discovered in 2014, is a DRAM vulnerability that could allow repeated access to one address to tamper with data stored at another address.

“Similar to the speculative execution vulnerability of the CPU, Rowhammer is a breach of security guarantees by the underlying hardware. As an electrical coupling phenomenon of silicon itself, Rowhammer is a potential hardware and software memory protection policy. Allow bypass, which can allow untrusted code: get out of the sandbox and take full control of the system, “Google researchers point out.

However, a 2014 treatise describes DDR3, the mainstream DRAM generation of the time. In 2015, Project Zero, a company based in Mountain View, California, was tasked with discovering zero-day vulnerabilities, but released an exploit that escalated work privileges.

In response to exploits, chip makers have implemented their own logic in their products that attempts to track frequently accessed addresses and reactively mitigate them as needed.

DDR4 was released in 2014, with built-in defense mechanisms that seem to have signaled the end of Rowhammer.

However, in 2020, a paper on TRRespass showed how to disable defenses through reverse engineering and distributed access, demonstrating that Rowhammer’s approach is still valid.

In addition, a 2021 SMASH study demonstrated exploitation from JavaScript without invoking cache management primitives or system calls.

The SMASH report adds that Rowhammer bugs continue to threaten web users, and that insight into synchronization shows that attackers have more control than previously reported, which is appropriate. Building a Rowhammer defense becomes even more difficult.

Old and new

Older variants of Rowhammer worked at single row distances. When the aggressor repeatedly accessed the DRAM row, bit inversion was detected only on two adjacent rows, the victim.

At Double-Half, Google researchers have observed that the Rowhammer effect propagates across adjacent adjacent columns, albeit at a reduced intensity.

“If you have three consecutive rows of A, B, and C, you can attack C by directing a very large number of accesses to A, along with only a handful (tens) of accesses to B. Based on our experiments, the non-linear gating effect for access to B appears to “transmit” A’s row hammer effect to C, “the researchers say.

While TRRespass takes advantage of manufacturer-dependent defensive blind spots, Half-Double is an essential property of the underlying silicon substrate. The latter is likely to indicate that the electrical coupling responsible for Rowhammer is likely to be a characteristic of distance, effectively stronger and longer distance as the cell geometry shrinks. Researchers say.

According to a Google report, this will greatly advance the understanding of the row hammer phenomenon and help both researchers and industry partners work together to develop lasting solutions. In addition, add: This challenge is considerable and its impact is industry-wide. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos