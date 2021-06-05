Two Sigma Adopts Google’s Carter Clark Page for Top Data Role





Two Sigma has hired Google’s Carter Clark Page as the new head of data engineering. Page was the director of engineering at the tech giant, with nearly 100 subordinates reporting to him. Two Sigma has hired hundreds of people from top technology companies over the last decade. See other stories on Insider’s business page.

Two Sigma has new employees to handle large amounts of data.

Carter Clark Page joined the $ 58 billion hedge fund as the new head of data engineering after working for Google for nearly nine years. Prior to joining Google, he worked for a variety of companies, including educational software company Amplify, and founded a variety of start-ups, including Tigres International, which has clients such as Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, and Pfizer.

At Two Sigma, Page focuses on capturing data and providing useful information in the hands of investment teams.

“Win the war based on the supply chain,” he said in an interview with Insider. “The result is as good as the basic resources you have.”

The data is the oil that keeps the engines of quant companies like Two Sigma running. According to the company’s website, the company stores over 20 petabytes or 1 million gigabytes of data annually. A key feature of data was the appointment of Jeffrey Wecker, Goldman Sachs’ first ever chief data officer, as chief technology officer before joining John Overdeck and David Siegel’s hedge fund manager last year. Reflected in the company’s decision to do. The page reports to Wecker.

Jeff Wecker has joined Two Sigma from Goldman Sachs.Two Sigma

“Two Sigma is a company that relies heavily on differentiated data insights to drive all of our investment strategies. Engineering is the foundation of all that,” Wecker said. Told to. The company recently developed a real estate business that relies heavily on data.

And the flow of data continues to grow. Wecker pointed out how new datasets from Internet of Things (IoT) devices and private companies sharing internal data for the first time are emerging every day.

“What’s happening is that we’re still in a tremendous stage of growth in the available data,” he said.

Two Sigma pull

Two Sigma has consistently been one of the leaders in the financial services industry by drawing talent from the IT industry. In many respects, the New York-based company has partnered with a nonprofit robotics organization to be like a tech company with a new annual symposium for leading scholars to share ideas with Two Sigma researchers. It is operated in.

This figure is supported by more than 200 hedge fund managers from top tech companies such as Google, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft over the last decade, according to data from Revelio Labs. The company’s former CTO, Alfred Spector, was a longtime Google executive before joining Two Sigma. Specter retired last year.

“I mainly see Two Sigma as a technology company,” says Page. As Google’s recruitment manager, Page said, “I saw the type of talent that Two Sigma attracts.”

Wecker wants talent to continue to flow. He said he plans to invest heavily in Page’s team, with a team of about 100 people becoming “plurality” in the coming years.

“Our investment will bring crustal movements to our data engineering efforts,” he said.

