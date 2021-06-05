CD Projekt Red Update may shed light on The Witcher 4 release date





A fairly harmless update from CD Projekt Red may reveal the release date of the unreleased game The Witcher 4, but the game we know is inevitable. CD Projekt Red has confirmed to investors and its funders that it will begin developing several large-scale projects in 2022. Of course, I wouldn’t say one of these games is The Witcher 4, but that’s as expected. In the past, CD Projekt Red has confirmed more releases from the series, but so far it’s unclear when and what fans can expect.

That said, assuming one of these projects is the next mainline The Witcher game, this is a very safe assumption (which can be a spin-off, but Cyberpunk 2077’s mess. After its launch, CD Projekt Red wants to run a valuable horse again). Means that The Witcher 4-or what it is called-will start development in 2022. In short, based on the development of The Witcher 3, you can now predict when it will be released. Five and a half years with a self-funded budget of $ 81 million.

With this timetable, it seems safe to assume that the game will be released between 2025 and 2026. The fact that CDPR has far more money and resources than it did when it created The Witcher 3.

So far, these are all speculations, but speculations based on reasonable assumptions. Unfortunately, it’s still unclear if players will be able to defeat monsters with Geralt again. In fact, it’s still unclear if Geralt will be the main character in the next game. It’s not too surprising if the series changed things and made Ciri the new protagonist.

As always, leave one or two comments and let us know what you think. Alternatively, please contact me on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know from there. What do you want to see in the next Witcher game?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos