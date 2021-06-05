All Switch games identified in E3 2021 (so far)





After the forced cancellation of E3 in 2020, the video game industry’s biggest event of the year is back. Only one week later. E3 2021 kicks off on June 12th, with hours of exciting showcases and lots of new titles for everyone’s favorite portable platform, the Nintendo Switch. The June 15th Nintendo Direct presentation will surely keep you up to date on Nintendo’s favorite first-party games, but there are some E3 events that should fill up with Switch titles. Two of these are the Guerrilla Collective Showcases on June 5th and 12th.

In the process of the Guerrilla Collective Showcase, over 80 indie games will be featured, many of them on Nintendo Switch. Titles such as Kung Fu Kickball, End Ring, Beast of Maravilla Island, and Light Bringer will be featured on June 5th. On June 12th, you’ll find more details on Archvale, Black Book, Death Trash, Batora: Lost Haven and more. In addition, the June 12th event will feature Wholesome Direct, a Nintendo Direct-inspired and soothing game showcase. Many are indie and may appear on the Nintendo Switch.

On June 14th, Capcom is hosting its own showcase, which game has not yet been announced, but the studio is closely associated with Nintendo, where there are several switch titles. It’s possible. For example, Great Ace Lawyer Chronicle and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Both Wings of Doom will appear on Switch in 2021, so it’s more likely to be seen during the conference. Earlier this year, Leak claimed that a new Resident Evil game would appear on Switch, but it’s still very controversial. Also, as Rockman’s movie is currently in production and it’s time for Capcom to release a new game to support it, new entries in the Mega Man series may be seen there.

However, the main event (probably the most unpredictable event) is Nintendo Direct, which takes place on the last day of E3 on June 15. First, a brand new console may or may not be announced. GameSpot had previously reported rumors that the Nintendo Switch Pro would come before E3, but I felt it could be seen there as the conference approached. However, the problem with this theory was that Nintendo’s direct announcement stated that the showcase would focus solely on software. Nintendo has previously misunderstood people (see the direct announcement of Splatoon 3 in February 2021), but it probably seems to be in a too violent direction.

Upcoming Pokemon Games-Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Diamond / Pearl Remake-and Mario Golf: Super Rush and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. And a little crossed fingers. You may see some of the larger Nintendo titles currently in production, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3, and Metroid Prime 4. Finally, Nintendo has three major anniversaries. It’s a year of little success, with the legends of Metroid, Donkey Kong and The Legend of Zelda. Whether you get a new entry, remake, or remaster, there’s a lot of potential for the studio to do something with the three most iconic IPs. But, as we said, this Nintendo Direct will be a real wildcard.

If you’re playing on multiple platforms, check out the full E3 schedule and a list of all games that have been seen in E3 2021. E3.

All Nintendo Switch games identified in E3 2021

ArchvaleBatora: Lost HavenBear and BreakfastBeasts of Maravilla IslandBlack BookBlooming Business: CasinoDeath TrashEndlingFire RonightKung Fu KickballLamentumOnsen MasterSerial CleanersThe Legend of TiandigThe Lightbringer GameSpots Watch live streams and videos of summer events.check it out





