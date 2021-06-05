According to a report commissioned by Google, it’s not Google’s fault that the paper news is gone The Register





It is no exaggeration to say that the newspaper industry has not been friendly in recent decades.

Corruption began in the 70’s and 80’s and was accelerated by the rise of the Internet.

According to eMarketeer, big internet companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon accounted for a surprisingly large percentage of digital advertising spending in the United States last year, at 64%.

In response to these claims, Mountainview commissioned professional services company Accenture to conduct an “independent investigation.” [PDF] The rise of online advertising platforms such as eBay and web-based real estate tools such as RightMove and Zoopla.

This study (ironically hosted by Amazon’s irons) portrayed the dire situation of the traditional newspaper business. In Western Europe alone, print media revenues fell from 42.6 billion in 2003 to 26.5 billion in 2019. All revenue streams have experienced some decline, but the sharpest decline was previously seen in the profitable classifieds business, plummeting from Halcyon’s 9.9 billion. In 2003 it was 2.6 billion days, but in 2019 it was only 2.6 billion days.

This fall accounts for 44% of total newspaper revenue declines. Also, traditional publications are struggling to move to the online advertising business, producing only 100 million volumes on all printing papers in Western Europe. Instinctively, this makes some sense. Why do you go to a local rag and look for an expensive rental property when you have a specialized site instead?

The report acknowledges that newspapers, and the broader media sector, are experiencing a sharp decline in advertising revenue, regardless of the hardships they have experienced in the advertising industry.

Between 2003 and 2019, total advertising spending increased from 32.3 billion to 112.2 billion, according to a Google commissioned report. During this period, newspaper holdings have fallen to less than half, from 32.8 billion to 10.8 billion. Magazines, print directories and trade magazines were similarly dire. Radio and TV did it a little better. Each share in the advertising market has shrunk, but total spending on each category has increased slightly.

During this period, Internet advertising revenue surged from just 2.2 billion to 50.5 billion. As expected, search swallowed this largest percentage and brought 18.3 billion home. Display advertising is not much different from 15.8 billion.

Accenture’s work seeks to point out some of the silvery backing surrounding journalism. Western European readership is reported to have increased by 38% during this period.

Upcoming news

In addition, the number of paid subscribers increased by 307% between 2013 and 2018, reaching 31.5 million.

Positive and perhaps necessary for the news industry, but not good for democracy and public discourse. Experts have expressed concern that the rest of the free content is mostly useless due to the lack of proper language, as high-quality journalism sources are increasingly lurking behind paywalls.

It’s also not a good sign for anyone who wants access to diverse opinions and perspectives. Previously, visiting The Telegraph and The Guardian websites gave you the freedom to observe the left-right split of the problem, but at least in the former case, you have to pay.

Google has a vested interest in challenging the story of being an enemy of journalism. The company was shocked when the Australian Parliament passed a groundbreaking news media negotiation law in February. This code requires companies to share revenue with linked publishers.

Competition issues

Australian competition regulators have long expressed concern that social and search giants have a disproportionate share of the country’s advertising market. For every A $ 100 spent by advertisers in 2018, A $ 49 and A $ 24 went to Google and Facebook, respectively.

Google has vehemently opposed the bill and even threatened to withdraw completely from the Australian market. This later turned out to be an empty threat, and the company agreed to pay Nine Entertainment and Seven West Media an estimated A $ 60 million worth of fees.

Facebook gave in as well, but temporarily blocked sharing of all news media content on the site for Australian-based users.

Nonetheless, Google may be concerned that lawmakers in other regions may try to launch their own crackdown, following Canberra’s example. By restructuring the traditional print media debate into advertising and paywall issues, search giants are trying to effectively pass money to smaller organizations like Zoopla.

