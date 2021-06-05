GoodData provides headless BI services for the enterprise





Improve your enterprise data technology and strategy with Transform 2021.

GoodData has fulfilled its promise this week to offer an enterprise edition of headless business intelligence (BI) services. The company’s platform is built on a microservices-based architecture that is accessed through application programming interfaces (APIs).

The GoodData.CN Production platform builds on the previously released community editions and provides organizations with a platform for analyzing data using cloud-native technologies such as the open source Kubernetes container orchestration engine. And allows scaling. Venture beat.

This latest version of the platform is free for simple production deployments. More complex use cases for large production deployments with self-service analytics and extensions are subject to license fees.

BI back story

Most BI applications today follow their lineage to monolithic personal productivity applications that require a lot of code to be deployed, regardless of the function that the end user calls. The latest microservices architecture allows organizations to programmatically expose a more modular set of functions designed to scale up and down as needed, Stanek said.

Stanek added that the approach is fundamentally more efficient than deploying a monolithic BI application loaded with modules and features that no one actually uses. The GoodData.CN Production platform exposes these features through a set of APIs that other applications can use, rather than having end users navigate through another user interface (UI). There is no UI, he said.

As end users seek to make fact-based decisions faster and better, the pressure to incorporate analytics into every application is increasing. The GoodData.CN platform promises to simplify the process of incorporating analytics within an application that is accessible in near real time, rather than asking users to move the data to another application for analysis.

As organizations seek to accelerate multiple digital business transformation initiatives, the need to incorporate analytics into their applications is becoming increasingly pronounced. For example, some type of embedded analytics may soon be built into every application that allows end users to make informed decisions instantly, rather than waiting for business analysts to produce reports. Expected.

Wider expansion

As microservices-based applications become more widespread, the range of features that can be programmatically called through APIs continues to grow steadily. This approach should also offer the additional benefit of reducing the size of your application, as components that previously required you to include code in your application are now called through the API.

In addition, microservices-based applications can easily add new functionality to their software by ripping and replacing the containers used to build them. Also, if a microservice becomes unavailable for some reason, API calls are dynamically rerouted to other microservices for redundancy.

While independent software vendors such as GoodData are leading the field of microservices, it’s only a matter of time before more enterprise developers are adopting microservices to give their organizations more flexibility in using their software. Of course, building and supporting microservices-based applications is more difficult given all the dependencies that exist between the APIs that are called.

However, for BI, the move to microservices should ultimately increase the use of these applications across a larger base of end users calling headless platforms from within a large number of applications. Best of all, when something better becomes available, switching from one platform to another usually only replaces a few APIs, giving organizations more control over the fate of BI. It will be like.

VentureBeat VentureBeat's mission is to become a digital town square for technical decision makers to gain knowledge of innovative technology and trading. Our site provides important information about data technologies and strategies to help you lead your organization.





