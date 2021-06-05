Tinder finally adds contact blocking – TechCrunch Japan





Despite the complexity of meeting new people during a global pandemic, dating apps have recently surged in both download and use. Currently, this trend is likely to continue as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available.

In short, Tinder anticipates a “post-pandemic uncuffing season” and is rolling out new features to prepare. Users can now upload phone contacts to select specific people they don’t want to appear in the app, such as ex, colleagues, and family. According to a survey commissioned by Tinder, 40% of people have found a former partner in the app, 24% have met their family, and even 1 in 10 have met a professor.

Sure, it would be pretty awkward to see your ex-boyfriend on the dating market again. However, the new features are more interesting in terms of user safety. For example, if someone has previously encountered a stalker or an abusive person, Tinder now has a tool to block directly, whether the app is on or off.

However, Tinder wants permission to access the entire user’s contact list instead of creating a simple form where you can enter the perpetrator’s phone number or email address. On the face of it, this is for ease of use. For years, social apps have used address book uploads to collect big data from users, with most of the benefits other than the ability to find friends. There is none. These days, this trend is reappearing in new apps like Poparazzi and Clubhouse. The latter, thankfully, stopped practicing in March after user protests.

By creating a space for members to create new connections with peace of mind, we were developing block contacts as an additional resource to give members a sense of security. “

Tinder tested the contact blocking feature in India, South Korea, and Japan and reported that an average of about 10 members blocked using this feature.

To use this feature, under the profile icon[設定]Go to[連絡先をブロック]Select, then grant permissions to the app. To block an individual, you cannot rely on whether the person is blocked on your phone. On the Contacts tab, you need to select each person you want to block and tap Block Contacts.

This user interface makes it easy to block abusers and exes, but it is also designed for users who want to block a large number of users, such as family members and all of their close friend groups. As a result, this feature is also a big benefit for anyone cheating with Tinder’s app.

Tinder is strict about requiring a valid phone number for registration, but it’s not impossible to get around the system by registering for a Google Voice number, for example. Therefore, proceed wisely, regardless of the safety features that Tinder deploys.

