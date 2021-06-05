What to expect from WWDC 2021: iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, new MacBook Pro?





Apple’s 32nd Annual Worldwide Developers Conference, like the 2020 WWDC event, will continue to be held in digital-only capacity. This means that all developers around the world can participate for free.

Apple will host a virtual keynote on Monday, June 7th. This event is set to show new operating system updates for the first time. I’m not sure about this year’s event, but here’s everything we’re expecting based on rumors: New MacBook Pro?

Apple is working on new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which could probably be announced at WWDC. The rumor comes from leaker Jon Prosser, who has a confusing track record when it comes to predicting Apple’s plans. Other more reliable sources have more broadly pointed to launches later this year and have not specified June as the specific launch month for the new machine.

Analysts at Wedbush and Morgan Stanley also said the new Apple Silicon Mac could debut at WWDC, but a recent DigiTimes report reports that the redesigned MacBook Pro model will ship to customers until the end of 2021. It is unknown what will happen because it will not be done.

Apple has previously announced new hardware at WWDC, but since 2017, WWDC events have focused on software. MacRumors recently discovered a database list of batteries that could be used in the next-generation MacBook Pro, but it also doesn’t provide clear information about the release timeline.

The new MacBook Pro model features the most radical redesign of the MacBook Pro lineup since 2016. Apple has reintroduced the MagSafe port, and the new MacBook Pro model has a Thunderbolt / USB-C port.

Apple will instead return to the traditional feature key row, eliminating the Touch Bar, and there’s also a thermal system redesigned to accommodate the upgraded Apple Silicon Chips that will be included in the machine. Additional colors Options are also available.

A complete overview of all the rumors I’ve heard about the new MacBook Pro model can be found in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro guides.

Apple Silicon Update

Even if you don’t finally get a new MacBook Pro model at WWDC, you might still hear about the next-generation Apple silicon chip under development.

Apple is working on a 10-core Apple Silicon Chip for the MacBook Pro model, which includes eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, a 16 or 32 core GPU option and up to 64GB of RAM. Support will be included. ..

High-end chips will also be available. For the Mac Pro of the future, Apple is working on an option for Apple silicon chips with 20 or 40 compute cores consisting of 16 or 32 high-performance cores and 4 or 8 high-efficiency cores. .. These upgraded chips are also expected to include 64-core or 128-core GPUs, and top-of-the-line graphics chips are several times faster than the graphics modules Apple uses from Nvidia and AMD. Will be.

Last year, Apple released details about Apple silicon chips, but it was then that developers needed to prepare for the move to Arm technology. That’s not the case this year, so there’s no clear word as to whether more Apple silicon information will be available at WWDC.

For more information on what you can expect from the next-generation Apple Silicon Chip, there’s a dedicated Apple Silicon Guide.

iOS and iPad OS 15

It was a few years ago that an early version of iOS leaked and could clearly show what to expect for the next generation version of the iPhone operating system, but this year it didn’t happen. I haven’t heard much about iOS and iPadOS 15, but there are some tips on what to expect, mainly based on information from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Notification update

iPhone and iPad users can set notifications based on their status. For example, you can set your iPhone to send notifications by sound when you’re awake and disable the sound when you’re sleeping.

Users can choose from categories such as driving, work, and sleep, with the ability to create custom categories to handle incoming notifications in different ways, as well as new settings for auto attendants. Menu options for selecting modes are available on the lock screen and in the Control Center.

iMessage changes

Apple is updating iMessage to make it more competitive with other messaging apps like WhatsApp, but it remains unclear what new features can be expected.

Last year, there was evidence that Apple was testing features such as withdrawing sent messages, typing indicators for group chat, and marking messages as unread, but the iOS 14 update doesn’t enable any of these features. It was. Some of these may come to the surface with the iOS 15 update.

Enhanced privacy

Apple plans to further enhance user privacy by adding a new menu that shows which apps quietly collect data from users.

Food tracking

Unconfirmed rumors suggest that Apple plans to add a new food tracking feature to the Health app, but it’s not clear how much it will be extended. You can record the foods your users eat and allow them to track nutrition details and calories through a built-in database, or make it simpler, requiring users to manually enter information. ..

Interface update

Screenshots of accessibility features coming out of iOS 15 show some minor interface changes. Apple uses insert cells and an integrated navigation bar in the Settings app. These changes may also apply to other areas of the operating system.

Apple is also said to have made some tweaks to the colors used when the iPhone is in dark mode.

New iPad home screen

Apple is working on a new home screen for the iPad that allows users to place widgets anywhere. You can replace the entire app grid with “widgets” on the “iPad”, a design already available on the “iPhone”.

Accessibility updates

Apple is working on some new accessibility features that may debut in iOS 15. This includes an optional background sound that allows iPhone users to play soothing sounds such as sea, rain, and white noise to drown out unwanted environmental and external noise.

Another new feature, AssistiveTouch, lets you use your Apple Watch without touching the display or controls. With an optical heart rate sensor and machine learning on the device, Apple Watch detects subtle differences between muscle movement and tendon activity, and controls the on-screen cursor with hand gestures like pinch and clench.

Apple is also working on iPad eye tracking, more comprehensive note writing, and improved MFi hearing aids.

Other new features

Joanna Stern of The Wall Street Journal said on Friday before WWDC that she heard Apple would make improvements to Safari, iMessage, Maps, and Health, but didn’t provide any additional context.

Of course, at WWDC next week, the wall will be even higher. I’ve heard that next week at WWDC there will be major updates to Safari, Health, Maps and iMessage. — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) June 4, 2021

read more

For more information on iOS 15, see the iOS 15-specific summary and details.

macOS12

Little is known about iOS 15, but much less about macOS 12, the next-generation version of the Mac operating system. However, I expect it to be labeled “macOS 12”. For a long time, macOS updates were listed as 10.x, but with the launch of macOS Big Sur, Apple has jumped to macOS 11. macOS 12.

Apple will also name the operating system the California landmark. Apple has been using the California landmark name since 2013, so far Mavericks, Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra. , Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur.

Apple hasn’t yet announced what it will use on macOS 12, but it has trademarked Mammoth, Monterey, and Skyline. However, Apple uses some names without trademark registration, so trademarks are not a good guide to names.

Watch OS 8

Apple is introducing a new version of watchOS, watchOS 8, but it’s unclear at this time what it will include. Some of the features you’d expect from iOS, such as updating notifications, naturally extend to watchOS, but I’m not sure what’s coming.

tvOS 15

Also, I haven’t heard any hints about what to expect from tvOS 15, but newer versions of tvOS always come with a newer version of iOS.

Home OS?

In the days before WWDC, Apple mistakenly referred to “homeOS” as the operating system in its job listings, but later removed it. Since tvOS is an operating system that runs on both Apple TV and HomePod, tvOS may be renamed to homeOS. It’s possible that the mention of “homeOS” was just a mistake on the part of Apple.

MacRumors coverage

Apple will livestream the WWDC keynote live on its website, Apple TV app, and YouTube, but for those who can’t watch it, we’ll cover the event on MacRumors.com and MacRumorsLive Twitter accounts.

We’ll also elaborate on all of Apple’s announcements during the rest of the week and as we test new software in the future.

