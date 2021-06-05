There’s no doubt Sony’s cross-generation approach – but I hope people stop buying new consoles on promise





Last year, Sony maintained and respected the traditional generation model, unlike its rival Microsoft, which is trying to mitigate the complete reset required for the transition to the hard generation, and brought about game design innovations. To the table that I promised to promote. “We believe in generations,” said Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation, said Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation. Sony’s new console technology announcement.

To be honest, I’ve never had a problem with the intergenerational model. I had no problems with it when Microsoft was doing it. Sony is doing that, so for now it’s okay. I don’t think that games that transcend generations will not hinder anything. The design and quality of the game does not depend on the technology available. The best games ever created throughout the 40-year history of this media are designed under strict technical constraints, and games that are always considered the best games are far more primitive than the PS4. Designed for various technologies. No, I honestly don’t think cross-generation is a hindrance to game design. I don’t think new technology will automatically improve the game. I think this will enable new, powerful and sophisticated tools that will ease the lives of developers and enable a simpler and more cost-effective vision than avoiding the technical constraints of weak consoles. .. But thanks to the PS5’s magical SSD, I don’t think any game will ever be the best.

But while I’m fine with games across generations, there’s definitely a problem with how Sony has dealt with messages on this topic over the last few years. It’s always misleading and deliberately obfuscated. And consistent attempts are being made. Jim Ryan’s words leave plenty of room for interpretation when viewed alone in the context of the broader debate of the time, but they are Microsoft’s intergenerational strategy and the reaction that caused it, and It was specifically mentioned as a response to the trailing ones. It’s clear that Sony was misleading from Mark Cerny’s repetitive emphasis on the PS5 enabling games that the PS4 couldn’t. If Sony didn’t intend to be misleading, why, to be precise, was all of the cross-generation games finally revealed as a PS5 monopoly? Spider-Man Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, God of War Lagunarok, all of these games were supposed to be PS5-only games, either explicitly or implicitly, but the PS4 version was announced long after.

No, the “pandemic shortage” that fans often point out as an excuse for why these games are transgenerational has nothing to do with this strategy. Unlike what fans want to believe, these games weren’t initially PS5-only, and turned into a cross-generational title when the shortage caused by COVID-19 became apparent. Not only does game development not work that way, but you also need to know the technical budget and framework of your project in advance, and adding a system later in development can make things go awry. There is. PS5 games disable all Mark Cerny’s pitches that PS4 can’t. If so, how do you turn a PS5 game into a PS4 game later in the development cycle? If it’s designed around PS5 to enable experiences that older technologies can’t, how would it be? Did it happen?

But to be honest, this is by no means the case, including the developers, and there is substantial evidence that these games were originally developed for the PS4. For example, in an interview with Game Informer, Guerrilla Games confirmed that the game was primarily developed on the PS4, and that the title playtest was also done on the PS4. If anything, the PS5 version will come out later. The VGC report also seems to confirm that this applies to all these intergenerational games. God of War, Sackboy, Spider-Man, and Horizon were all originally developed for the PS4, and Gran Turismo 7 was originally intended for the PS5 only, but was the only one backported to the PS4 since then. exception.

Therefore, Sony has always planned to bring these games to the PS4. Frenzy, maybe for some other reason. But in reality, Sony was misleading and lied here. There is no way around it. To be honest, it’s a very unnecessary move on their part. The PS5 is currently selling very well – in fact, better than any other console – and despite its high prices, shortages, controversy over game prices, and a lot of bad news, Sony does. Seems to be doing. Recently I have a habit of generating it. It’s a great product and it sells well because Sony makes great games. Sony didn’t have to lie artificially to generate hype. As a result, it faces now.

Blowbacks actually seem to be most common with people who bought the PS5 with a promise of a dedicated next-generation showcase for consoles. I understand your feelings. The PS5 isn’t cheap-it’s $ 500 and it’s very hard to find. This alone is in the midst of the worst economic slowdown the world has experienced in the last 100 years. People who bought the system with the promise of the next generation of God of War and Gran Turismo (two of Sony’s biggest franchises) will get it just because they were told they didn’t actually get it. There are many reasons to get excited about these franchise titles as the game will be a cleaner version of the PS4 (personally, as many people do, the game design is on the PS4. I don’t think it will suffer). So while the PS5 had Sony’s exclusive title, it didn’t have Sony’s biggest and most popular franchise title. Spider-Man, Horizon, Gran Turismo, and God of War all seem to choose something that transcends generations, rather than promises to provide the exclusive experience of the next generation.

It’s a shame for anyone who promised these experiences and spent $ 500 on the console. But in the end, I feel this is a long-standing repetitive justification I’ve had. Don’t buy a console until you really need it. Never buy by promise.

Consoles are an expensive purchase. You really only need to buy them if enough is already available to justify spending hundreds of dollars. It can be one showcase game that you find worth the money, a new entry in your favorite franchise on that console, or a certain number of games that will eventually be comfortable enough. Trigger. However, it should only be done after those games are actually released. Buying a console as promised is always a short-sighted decision. That’s because there are two options. The God of War game for PS5 is promised, so you can either buy PS5 now or wait until the God of War game for PS5 is already available before you buy. The latter is always a better option as it is a more informed purchase. a) Waiting for the game to be released b) Aware of the quality of the game and c) Knowing what is needed (that is, buying the system with a promise of a non-existent next-generation experience only (Not); At that point, if you choose to buy PS5 for God of War, you know that there is also a PS4 version). You don’t feel misunderstood or wasted money because you know what you’re spending money on, rather than spending money on something that is never offered in the first promised way.

To be clear, I don’t think this is unique to Sony. I think this applies to all consoles. Consider the Wii U. It sold in a pitiful amount, but how many of those who bought it promised that great open-world Zelda game? Sure, the game was finally delivered. But it was amazing, but inferior to the Wii U (and became the epitome of its successor). So if you spend $ 300 on the Wii U to play “Breath of the Wild,” you can either give up playing the lower version after years of waiting, or spend another $ 300 to play in the best possible way. I can do it. Of course, this could have been avoided by waiting to spend money on the Wii U until the game I bought (Zelda in this case) actually went on sale.

Ultimately, of course, everyone decides how they want to spend their money. And stupid spending money doesn’t allow companies like Sony to lie and mislead as they did about the PS5 generational situation. But to shiny new toys Before spending hundreds of dollars, I feel I have to say something to a customer who makes some decisions. Sony may be misleading, but those who are confused by the money they spend spend money, not just empty promises, until they have more information and a concrete reason to buy the product. Wouldn’t have been.

So, in an ideal world, you can hope that Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft will stop misleading their customers and be honest and candid. But in this ideal world, we want our customers to actually start waiting before promising an expensive purchase. At least, wait for the game you want to buy the console to be released before you buy. And, well, what if the point wasn’t the game, but the console itself? That way, if one or two games don’t go as promised, don’t be disappointed. Currently, PS5 still has many next-generation experiences, and we plan to add more. Even with the new PS5, God of War and Horizon will eventually appear. Unless the point is a next-generation game, but a specific next-generation game, the PS5 is working well and you shouldn’t have to complain for now.

Note: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent GamingBolt's view as an organization, nor are they attributed to GamingBolt.

