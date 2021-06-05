Need a cooler mini-game system? Hello Taito EGRET II Mini





If you like retro, arcade, and great re-release / re-imagination, sit down and take a deep breath. Then click on the video above to see the Taito EGRET II Mini. Soak and wait …

In terms of cool elements, it has it. As you can see in the video, there is a screen that rotates horizontally and vertically, which should be great for TATE games. You can also switch the joystick from 8 to 4 depending on the game you are playing. For games, 40 will be included and an additional 10 will be sold in expansion packs with a trackball controller. There is also an SD slot where you can run other purchased games.

This is a mini, modern version of the original EGRET II, ​​a fairly neat full-size cabinet released in 1996. It looks very attractive in that it combines nostalgia and style.

Of course, this is mainly released in Japan, so in most cases you will have to rely on imports. Pre-orders start today at JPY 18,678 (approximately $ 170 USD), but will be available on March 2, 2022.

As you can see on the Japanese Amazon page below, there are various add-on controllers for jumping to local multiplayer on your system.

So are you tempted? (Raise your head and take off your hat on Toy_Link!)

