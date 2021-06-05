Huawei is fixing Android on Harmony OS





WearOS is Google’s wearable technology operating system, and while the platform provides a purpose-built UI, it has become known for devices with very short battery life. Some options, such as the Oppo Watch, offer dual mode with basic power saving features, but this is a hack on the Oppos side, and the low power features are a beautified sleep tracker.

So it makes a lot of sense for Huawei to fix the obvious holes in its competitors with the debut of HarmonyOS 2.0.

Starting with tablets, Huawei has announced three announcements: MatePad 11, MatePad Pro 10.8, and MatePad Pro 12.6. All three share the same interface and immediately look familiar (to iPad users) when launched.

At the bottom of the MatePad UI is a shortcut tray, a recent apps section on the right, and docked apps on the left, much like Apple’s slate. Swipe down from the top right to see the Control Center (Apple’s name), then swipe left to see notifications. Huawei’s assistant screen is also inspired by Apple, with a dynamic widget that displays battery information and an editable grid for Google’s single-purpose news feed.

Huawei wasn’t just inspired by Apple for the tablet version of HarmonyOS. It has also seized the prosperity of some Windows 10. For example, if you place your tablet’s M-pen over the tray icon, a preview window will pop up showing all instances of the app. This means that you can work in multiple windows of the same app, just as you would on a PC (if the feature is supported). In addition to split-screen multitasking, MatePad also allows you to work across floating windows. This means that you can have up to four apps on your screen at the same time.

There are also many elements dedicated to HarmonyOS, most notably the projection mode. MatePad acts as a second screen on your Windows 10 computer, providing the same functionality as Sidecar on your iPad, which matches MacOS Catalina.

Mirroring your Windows display or extending it in combination with Huawei’s M-Pen, this feature turns your HarmonyOS tablet into a Wacom Cintiq-like graphic design tool with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

What makes MatePads, especially the largest 12.6-inch version, even better is that tablets are less dependent on apps than phones. On such a large display, it behaves like a browser-based ChromeOS device. I used this tab to make calls on Google Meet, edit Google Docs, and upload YouTube videos using a browser, but I never dreamed of it on the phone.

