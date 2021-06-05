Microsoft Windows: Windows is not a big deal.It’s huge





I was surprised to hear the news that Microsoft will release a new version of Windows within a few weeks. It is my job to know such a thing.

Not long ago, a new model of Windows software was a highlight technical moment. Currently, Windows debut is basically not an event. This shows that technology has evolved from a series of big bang moments to something that we haven’t noticed in our lives.

In short, many technologies are no longer a big deal. And that’s a huge deal.

The last version of Windows we know was probably released in 2012. At the time, I was a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, and my professional life that year was dominated by the announcement of Windows 8. And its final reception.

But that was basically the end of the era. Since then, new releases of Windows have gradually become less major. The important reason is that the personal computer is no longer the center of our digital life. The new iPhone model has received a lot of attention, but it shouldn’t be that much, but the Windows refresher isn’t.

Still, the advantages of smartphones are not fully explained. From around 2015, Windows, like all Netflix, Facebook, and smartphone apps, like the software that runs smartphones, began to be tuned internally on a regular basis.

In other words, Windows always just changes the drib and drab, unnoticed by most people. Instead of waiting years to get a new computer, I was able to get a new PC effectively with every tweak. The new edition of Windows has a new look at the software and improved features such as app sorting. However, Microsoft is gradually revising Windows, so newer versions of the software are less important to most people.

This Windows migration was part of a remarkable transformation at Microsoft. The company’s obsession with Windows threatened to drive Microsoft into something technically meaningless. Then Microsoft hired a new CEO in 2014, and suddenly Windows was no longer the center of the company. This shows how much an organization can change.

But more than that, the launch of Windows, which changes from big to unexpected by professional technical writers, reflects the evolution of technology. It’s no longer a shiny new object that sometimes comes out of the box. Technology is always around us and is perfectly normal.

My colleagues and I write a lot about the downsides of technology’s impact on our brains, towns, and the world, but I don’t want to forget about that surprise.

The first time you tap the Uber app, you’ll remember the magical feeling of a car appearing at the door. On my last big vacation before the pandemic, I decided to hurry to change my travel plans and stood beside a hiking trail in northern England to book accommodation with breakfast. Also, like many, Ive has been working from home since March 2020, and when Windows 8 was released, working from home was much more difficult.

We always get new versions of Windows and Netflix. We take many of these things for granted, and of course we do. But it’s worth stopping from time to time to appreciate the wonder.

