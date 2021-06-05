Exclusive: Xiaomi launches only 4G variant of Mi 11 Lite in India, priced less than Rs 25,000





Xiaomi plans to bring only the 4G variant of Mi 11 Lite to India. The price of smartphones is also less than Rs 25,000, at least in the base version.

The Mi 11 Lite has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor.

Xiaomi has suggested the launch of Mi 11 Lite India several times so far. The smartphone was also teased by Manu Kumar Jain, head of Xiaomi India, during a Twitter poll on Friday afternoon. In China, the Mi 11 Lite is available in both 4G and 5G variations, and there has been a lot of speculation about which one will come to China. India Today Tech has learned that Xiaomi plans to bring only the 4G variant of Mi 11 Lite to India. The price of smartphones is also less than Rs 25,000, at least in the base version.

Xiaomi maintains this strategy on most mi range smartphones. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was launched earlier this year, with the top model priced at Rs 21,999 and also equipped with a 4G chip. Xiaomi also sells the 5G compatible Mi 11X for Rs 22,999. This leaves only an intermediate window for placing the Mi 11 Lite.

Xiaomi’s decision also makes sense. The 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite is available on the global market for € 399 (approximately Rs 35,000). The Mi 11 Lite overlaps with the Mi 11X, even if the smartphone maker could reduce the price to around 30,000 rupees.

India Today Tech can also confirm that the Indian version of Mi 11 Lite will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. On the other hand, the 5G variant was equipped with the Snapdragon 780G. Both models have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For other features, the Mi 11 Lite will feature a 6.5-inch FHD + AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, peak brightness of 500 nits, and HDR 10+ support. Your smartphone requires Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It may have a 4,200mAh battery that supports fast charging at 33W.

The smartphone must have a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the smartphone may have a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Xiaomi continues to use the side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Mi 11 Lite.

