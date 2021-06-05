OnePlus 9R gets OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update and provides hotfix for battery drain issue





Lake blue color OnePlus 9R

Apart from the battery fix, the OnePlus 9R changelog states that the update contains a fix for “known issues for a better experience.”

This year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 series with three smartphones: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9R has received an OxygenOS update that provides a hotfix for the battery drain issue introduced in previous updates. The last OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9R caused an abnormal battery discharge on the smartphone. The OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update released last month bundles the May 2021 Android security patch with camera, gallery, and system improvements. This happens after OnePlus updates OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with a May 2021 security patch that includes the OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update.

OnePlus has announced an update through a community forum post. The company states that it has fixed an anomalous battery drain issue caused by a previous update to the OnePlus 9R. The new OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update details the power consumption of smartphones in certain scenarios. According to the change log, this update fixes “known issues for a better experience”.

The OnePlus 9R hotfix update is relevant to users who updated their device to OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 last month. Users will be notified about OTA updates,[設定]>[システム]>[システム アップデート]>[ダウンロードとインストール]You can manually update your OnePlus 9R smartphone by going to. This update does not include the Android security patch and is only 106MB in size. It will be deployed in stages.

The OnePlus 9R was launched as the most affordable smartphone in the OnePlus 9 series. Limited to India only, it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The OnePlus 9R has a 6.5-inch full HD + OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 870 SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9R comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

