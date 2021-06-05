Top 5 PlayStation games to play before they run out forever — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Sony is a tech giant, the owner of the highly coveted PlayStation brand, and has found itself in a strange position in the gaming industry over the last decade.

The recent decision to stop selling all digital downloads through retailers has raised the interest of both consumers and lawyers.

The company is currently facing a class action proceeding for monopolizing the sale of digital games on the PlayStation Store. Fans can no longer buy classic PlayStation games outside of the PlayStation Network.

Bloomberg states that one of the proceedings debates is as follows: in the highly competitive retail market for digital games. ”

What does that mean for me as a PlayStation fan?

Class action proceedings against tech giants are usually discussed by people who are as far away from the gaming industry as the Earth is from the sun.

However, there is some reason to know if you found it intentionally. Soon, the only way to play our classics is to buy from the PlayStation Store.

Unless you have an old console, it’s a good idea to play these games as soon as you can. I don’t know why Sony loses its rights to its property. In other words, you are most likely to win this proceeding.

But if they fail, their reaction can only be imagined as:

Top 5 PlayStation games to play before they run out forever

It’s too early to worry right away.

However, it’s a great time to talk about some of the best PlayStation games ever to decorate a 4: 3 resolution box TV. Here are the top 5 PlayStation games to play before they run out forever.

5. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2

The Tony Hawk Pro Skater franchise has surprised the game world.No one could have predicted how successful it would be.

There is no doubt that Neversoft will make a sequel, and I got the PlayStation jewel called Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2.

With more goals, more stages, and a reputation for being among the best in the series, Neversoft has found a way to succeed with Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 and increase it even further.

With the introduction of the manual, the range of combos that can be combined has been increased by 10 times, and if you get tired of the wonderful play area, you can create your own park.

4. Resident Evil 2

Ah, Resident Evil: A franchise that causes all children’s nightmares about zombies.

Resident Evil 2 was unique in that it was one of the first games gamers to implement a meta-gameplay system. Most games are straightforward and, no matter what, stay in one playthrough.

However, Resident Evil 2 had a built-in system that allowed separate playthroughs to be connected. It was an innovative game design that was ahead of its time, but basically, the first playthrough can affect subsequent executions. This is a feat by today’s standards.

Of course, the sequel had to bring everything you liked in the original Resident Evil, but it did so with far more tension, far more encounters, and double action. The second time, the budget was greatly increased, and the next home run was possible with half the effort.

3. FINAL FANTASY VII

Final Fantasy VII is one of the last games to remember that you needed multiple CDs to play.

This anecdote may indicate age, but the game is so large that you’ll need to switch CDs in the middle of the playthrough to move on to the next section of the game.

Many games have done this, but thanks to the FINAL FANTASY franchise, we guarantee that more people will know the concept of this multi-disc 1 game from the 90’s.

FINAL FANTASY VII has a charm that no other entry can imitate. Classic characters are placed throughout the series through various consoles.

But Cloud, Sephiroth, and other memorable characters are all beyond the game. People who have never played the game know these characters by name and face.

2. Castlevania Dracula: Symphony of the Night

With the explosive proliferation of 3D technology on the Nintendo 64 and PlayStation, Konami has firmly adhered to the idea that it is not necessary to follow graphic trends to create high-quality content.

Castlevania is one of all top franchise gamer lists, and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night respected its passion for the series by offering more of what we love.

This 2D masterpiece spoiled the linearity of past Castlevania Dracula titles and experimented with the design of Metroidvania, a combination of Metroid and Castlevania.

The two share similar properties in that there is no concrete progress. Instead, explore until you get stuck.

Then use the tools to defeat the boss, open the door to another instrument or power-up, and go back until you finally find the end of the game until you can return to a previously inaccessible environment. I will.

If the explanation sounds confusing, it’s because you’ve never played a Metroidvania game. What are you waiting for? Do it, newb!

1. Metal Gear Solid

At the top of our list is arguably the most popular PlayStation game ever released.

Don’t get me wrong. Some prominent heavy hitters helped make Sony a game giant. However, Solid Snake and Metal Gear series are top dogs. Metal Gear Solid is arguably one of the most impressive games of its generation.

Metal Gear Solid is so original that it allows players to play the game in ways they can’t even imagine.

Even today, games don’t pay attention to the details, from disguising injuries with ketchup to finding important information about the physical packaging of the game.

When you think of the terms classic, legend, or pioneer of the era, stop saying “Metal Gear Solid.” Anyone will know what you mean.

What is the PlayStation game you miss?

Remember the PlayStation games that created this list? Which one are you playing now? Please let us know in the comments. We look forward to your feedback.

We don’t want to expect our beloved game to be a relic, but Sony is about to enter into a court battle that could make this a temporary or permanent reality.

All we can do now is keep our heads in the present. Speaking of which, there are many popular games served by Eldorado.gg.

The site has boosting and account services, but you can also trade cryptocurrencies such as OSRS GP and TBC Gold to create IRL money and cryptocurrencies. See you on the other side!

