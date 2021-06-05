No matter what Elon Musk says, self-driving cars can be decades ahead





In 2016, Lyft CEO John Zimmer predicted that car ownership would be “nearly over” by 2025.

In 2021, some experts do not know when it will be possible for individuals to buy a car without a steering wheel that they drive themselves.

In contrast to investors and CEOs, scholars studying artificial intelligence, systems engineering, and autonomous technology say it will take years, perhaps decades, to develop a fully self-driving car. Some say that even if your investment is already over $ 80 billion, you won’t get the promised self-driving car. At least, almost no one expects it to happen soon, without a major breakthrough in AI. Or a complete redesign of the city is needed.

In 2019, Musk further strengthened his previous predictions, saying that self-driving Tesla Robotax will debut by 2020, but even those who have been the most proponents of this technology are among the negative experts. We are beginning to publicly admit that it may make sense.

“Most of the real-world AI has to be resolved to perform unsupervised, fully automated driving tasks,” Musk himself said. Recently Tweeted Translation: In order for a car to drive like a human, researchers need to create a car-equivalent AI. Researchers and scholars in this area would say it’s a clumsy idea of ​​what we should do, but Musk seems to believe that Tesla does exactly that. He’s currently in beta testing. Continues to promote its next-generation “fully autonomous driving” technology (actually, it’s a misleading name for driver assistance systems).

A recently published treatise, “Why AI is harder than we think,” summarizes the situation well. Among them, computer scientist Melanie Mitchell, a professor of complexity at the Santa Fe Institute, has passed the deadline for self-driving cars and people in the industry are redefining the term. Vehicles require geographically restricted test areas and ideal weather conditions, not to mention safe drivers and at least remote monitors, but the manufacturers and supporters of these vehicles pay attention to all of this. .. It incorporates the problem into the definition of autonomy.

In all of these asterisks, Dr. Mitchell writes, “None of these predictions have come true.”

In real-world cars, self-driving doesn’t look like more than enhanced cruise control, like GM’s Supercruise and the optimistically named Tesla Autopilot. In San Francisco, GM’s subsidiary Cruise is testing self-driving cars, but drivers aren’t driving and humans are monitoring the performance of the car from the backseat. And Alphabet’s subsidiary Waymo, the only commercial robot taxi service in the United States, operates without a human driver and is a small operation confined to the low density areas of the Phoenix Metro area.

Self-driving car by General Motors subsidiary Cruise, which is being tested in San Francisco in 2019.

Photo: Andrew Sokolow / dpa / picture Alliance / Getty Images

Still, Waymo’s vehicle was involved in a minor rear-end collision that could be due to confusing behavior (for humans). Recently, I was confused by the cone at the construction site.

Waymo’s software engineer and head of action team, Nathaniel Fairfield, doesn’t know we’re being attacked or rear-ended more than human drivers. The company’s self-driving cars are carefully programmed “as opposed to standard teenage drivers,” he adds.

Chris Urmson is responsible for Aurora, a self-driving truck startup that recently acquired Uber’s self-driving division. (Uber has also invested $ 400 million in Aurora.) “Within the next two years, self-driving cars will be useful on the road, but it will take time to become ubiquitous,” he says.

Initially, Aurora vehicles only work on highways where the company has already created high-resolution 3D maps.

Photo: Aurora

According to Urmson, the key to Aurora’s initial deployment will only work on highways where the company has already created high-resolution 3D maps. Aurora’s ultimate goal is to allow both trucks and passenger cars using this system to travel farther from the first highway, but Urmson said when that would happen. Is not issued.

The slow deployment of limited, constantly human-monitored “autonomous” vehicles was predictable and even predicted many years ago. However, some CEOs and engineers claim that new autonomous driving capabilities will emerge if these systems can record sufficient distance on the road. Today, some people are in the position that not all test data in the world can make up for the fundamental shortcomings of AI.

Decades of breakthroughs in the field of artificial intelligence, known as machine learning, have produced only the most primitive forms of “intelligence,” said a professor of computer science and human and autonomy research at Duke University. Stated. According to Mary Cummings, the director of the institute. AI Pentagon.

To evaluate today’s machine learning systems, she has developed four levels of AI sophistication. The simplest kind of thinking begins with skill-based “bottom-up” reasoning. Today’s AI is very good at teaching itself to stay on the highway. The next step up is rule-based learning and inference (that is, what to do with stop signs). Next is knowledge-based reasoning. (Even if it’s half covered with tree branches, is it a stop sign?) And at the top is expert reasoning: dropped into a whole new scenario, our knowledge safety And unique human skills, experience, and escape skills that you can apply.

Self-driving car problems actually occur at that third level. Dr. Cummings states that today’s deep learning algorithms are the elite of machine learning and cannot represent the knowledge-based world. And a human engineer trying to make up for this shortcoming (such as creating a super-detailed map to fill in the blanks in the sensor data) guides the vehicle in all situations, including encountering unmapped construction sites. .. It tends to be updated less frequently. ..

Machine learning systems with good pattern matching are not good at extrapolation and transfer what they learn from one domain to another. For example, you can identify a roadside snowman as a potential pedestrian, but you cannot determine that it is an inanimate object that is very unlikely to actually cross the road.

As a toddler, the stove is taught to heat up, says Dr. Cummings. But AI isn’t good at transferring knowledge from one stove to another, she adds. “I have to tell you about every stove that exists.”

Some MIT researchers are going back to the basics to fill this gap. They understood how babies learn from an engineering perspective and began a great deal of effort to transform it into future AI systems.

“Billions of dollars have been spent in the autonomous driving industry, but they didn’t get what they were looking for,” says Dr. Cummings. This does not mean that some form of “self-driving” car will not be realized in the end, she says. It’s just “not what everyone promised.”

However, she added that a small, low-speed shuttle that operates in a well-mapped area with sensors such as riders can reduce uncertainty to levels that are acceptable to regulators and the general public. I did. (For example, a photo shuttle to and from the airport, driving along a specially made lane.)

Nathaniel Fairfield, Waymo’s software engineer and head of the action team, said his team was a fundamental technical barrier to creating self-driving robot taxi services that would make his company popular. .. I do not think so.

Photo: Caitlin O’Hara / REUTERS

According to Waymo’s Fairfield, his team believes that there are no fundamental technical barriers to creating a self-driving robot taxi service that will make his company so widespread. “It’s said that it would take 30 years to be overly conservative and ignore reality, but it’s not,” he adds.

After all, more and more experts suggest that the path to full autonomy is not primarily AI-based. Engineers have solved a myriad of other complex problems, such as the landing of a spaceship on Mars, by breaking them down into smaller chunks. Raj Rajkumar, a professor of engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and a long-time self-driving car professor, is optimistic about this path. It doesn’t happen overnight, but you can see the light at the end of the tunnel, he says.

This is Waymo’s main strategy for driving self-driving shuttles on public roads, and as a result, “I don’t think we need full AI to solve driving problems,” Fairfield said. To do.

According to Aurora’s Urmson, his company is devising a system that combines AI with other technologies to allow general human-like rules to be applied to new situations.

Realizing self-driving cars in the traditional way using proven “system engineering” still costs a lot to equip roads with transponders and sensors to guide and change robot cars. I will. Dr. Mitchell says: She adds that they remain confined to specific areas and specific weather conditions, and human remote operators are waiting in the event of a problem.

The future of autonomous driving in this Disney animatronic version is far from creating artificial intelligence that can replace human drivers and be easily incorporated into any vehicle. This means the safety of human-driven or fully autonomous vehicles in a small number of carefully monitored areas. But that’s not the end of car ownership. Not immediately.

self-driving cars could be decades ahead, no matter what Elon Musk says

