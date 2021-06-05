IBM partners with the UK on a $ 300 million quantum computing research initiative





Improve your enterprise data technology and strategy with Transform 2021.

This week, the UK government and IBM are hoping for new discoveries and the development of sustainable technologies in areas from life sciences to manufacturing, with 210 million ($ 297.5 million) artificial intelligence (AI) over five years. ) And Quantum Computing announced a collaboration.

The program employs 60 scientists and intern and students under the auspices of IBM Research and the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) at the Hearttree Center in Daresbury, Blacon. IBM said in a statement that the newly established Hartree National Center for Digital Innovation (HNCDI) applies AI, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics, quantum computing, and cloud technology to develop materials and sustain the environment. Announced that it will promote research in areas such as possibilities.

Artificial intelligence and quantum computing have the potential to revolutionize everything from traveling to shopping. These are exactly the kind of areas I want the UK to lead, said Amanda Solloway, Minister of Science of the United Kingdom.

The Hartree Center was opened in 2012 by UK Research and Innovations STFC as an HPC, data analysis, and AI research facility. It is housed in the Sci-Tech Daresburys Laboratory for research in accelerator science, biomedicine, physics, chemistry, materials, engineering, computational science and more.

The program is part of IBM’s Discovery Accelerator initiative to accelerate discovery and innovation based on the convergence of advanced technologies at research centers such as HNCDI, the company said. It will be IBM’s first Discovery Accelerator research center in Europe.

Promote innovation around the world

As part of the HNCDI program, the STFC Hartree Center joins more than 150 global organizations, from Fortune 500 enterprises to start-ups, providing connectivity to the IBM Quantum Network accessible from the IBM Hybrid Cloud. The Quantum Network is a huge computing assembly of great quantum computers and development tools. IBM also provides access to commercial and AI products and tools for work in areas such as material design, scaling and automation, supply chain logistics, and trusted AI applications.

IBM is busy signing a Discovery Accelerator deal with a partner this year. Last month, the company invested $ 200 million in a 10-year joint project with the Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). Similar to HNCDI in the UK, the IBM-Illinois Discovery Accelerator Institute, planned at UIUC, will build a new research facility and hire faculty and technicians.

Earlier this year, IBM announced a 10-year quantum computing collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic, laying the computational foundation for the Global Center for Pathogen Research and Human Health at the Cleveland Clinic in the future. .. The project will see the first US-based on-premises private sector IBM Quantum System One installation, the company said. IBM also plans to install one of the first next-generation 1,000-qubit or higher quantum systems on another Cleveland client site in the coming years.

Pandemic adds urgency to the task of leveraging quantum computing, AI, and other cutting-edge technologies to solve the most pressing problems in pharmaceuticals, said IBM Chairman and CEO Irvind Krishna. Said in March when the Cleveland Clinic was announced.

Krishna said in a statement that the coronavirus pandemic would create one of the greatest races in the history of scientific discovery, requiring unprecedented agility and speed.

At the same time, science is undergoing a unique transformation in which high-performance computing, hybrid cloud, data, AI, and quantum computing are being used in new ways to break through long-standing bottlenecks in scientific discovery. A new collaboration with Cleveland Clinic combines world-renowned healthcare and life science expertise with IBM’s next-generation technology to make scientific discoveries faster and expand their reach than ever before. I will.

VentureBeat VentureBeat’s mission is to become a digital town square for technical decision makers to gain knowledge of innovative technology and trading. Our site provides important information about data technologies and strategies to help you lead your organization. We invite you to become a member of the community. Please access below.Stay up-to-date on the subject of interest Discount access to valuable events such as our newsletter, gated opinion leader content, Transform 2021, advanced networking features and more.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos