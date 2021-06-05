Techs Outlook to develop new generic drugs





FDA leaders are experimenting with new programs that will revolutionize the way technology facilitates the review and approval of new drugs.

The office within the Food and Drug Administration’s Drug Evaluation and Research Center (CDER) is developing new tools to advance the drug development and evaluation process for generics and new drugs.

The CDERs Office of Generic Drugs is developing a new data and text analysis tool called the Bioequivalence Assessment Mate (BEAM) for more efficient, consistent, high-quality bioequivalence assessments or generic drug reviews. And addressing the need for approval.

When the FDA considers two drugs to be bioequivalent, it is appropriate that there is no significant difference in the rate and extent to which the active ingredient or active ingredient of the drug equivalent or drug substitute becomes available at the site of action. Similar conditions in studies designed for. “

The current bioequivalence assessment process includes four stages: simple information retrieval, semantic-based information retrieval, and information summarization and reasoning. Meng Hu, a CDER staff fellow at the FDA Science Forum last week. The doctor says.

Because information retrieval and data preparation are labor-intensive processes, new technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analysis tools, and natural language processing have the potential to expedite data collection and preparation within the evaluation process, Hu said. Says.

BEAM has just entered the pilot stage. This is a short-term process of identifying labor-intensive tasks during a typical bioequivalence review, applying tools to automate various data functions, and providing a user-friendly interface and reports. Contains goals.

Future phases will include short-term and long-term goals, such as leveraging natural language processing to retrieve semantic information and summarize text, and draft comments and conclusions, Hu said. I will.

The next step will definitely save reviewers a lot of time, Hu added.

CDER is also investigating how new technologies can streamline overall drug development.

Under a new pilot program called the Innovative Science and Technology Approach for New Drugs (ISTAND), CDER’s new pharmacies are outside the scope of the current program, but nonetheless long run.

While trying to drive innovation as a tool in drug development, over the years it has been discovered that there are many different new technologies, but they have no place to live, CDER’s Office of New Drug Regulatory Science Program Dr. Christopher Leptak said in the forum, director.

Ultimately, these tools may help enable distance testing, promote drug understanding, and leverage more digital medical technologies.

Leptak says he is interested in advancing these new technologies for a variety of reasons to provide additional information. Digital Health uses AI-based algorithms to evaluate patients, develop new endpoints, and inform study designs.

The program is committed to centralizing drug development conversations by sharing common knowledge among FDA employees and promoting standardized recommendations to assist outsiders.

Centralizing this can simplify and enhance conversations, reducing the workload and expectations of individual groups. Hopefully it will speed up the decision-making process, Leptak said.

