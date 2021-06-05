7 Balticmore’s initiative to create a more equitable innovation economy since the summer protests





A year has passed since the summer of protests following the deaths of Breona Taylor, Amado Aubrey, George Floyd and many others. Following the June 2020 protests and the rekindled Black Lives Matter movement, with tech companies. Employees have joined companies across the country to form new initiatives with the goal of producing fairer results in the tech industry.

Much has happened this year, so we read last year’s report and summarized the regional initiatives that are closing the gaps that are causing the inequality. Each of these has the statistics behind it. Only 1% of founders receiving funding and 3% of venture capitalists nationwide are black. Since 2014, the number of black and Latino tech workers in major tech companies has increased by less than 1%. But each has its own solution.

Indeed, the city has Innovation Works, Conscious Venture Labs, CLLCTIVLY, Community Wealth Builders, Baltimore Legacy Builders Collective. Immediately after the protest, there was a reaction from companies promoting existing programs, such as a microgrant from SmartLogic and a matching fund from Fearless, a non-profit organization led by a local black man.

But if you look at the larger initiatives that were formed last year, you can see what started when the energy for change culminated and how that momentum lasted. This is also the baseline. At the June Racial Equity in Tech Month at Technical.ly, we would like to see the progress of such an initiative.

The list is as follows:

Led by leaders of tech companies such as Protenus, SmartLogic, b.well, Mindgrub and Think | Stack, Baltimore’s coalition of growth tech companies and start-ups has increased opportunities for colored races in technology, increasing diversity and diversity. Inclusion of regional economies in growth segments. Since its inception, the organization has participated in programs such as the summer tech internship program initiated by the city’s Youth Works program and job fairs that bring together diverse talents with local employers.

A national non-profit organization aimed at doubling the number of black venture capitalists by 2024 has expanded with a new chapter in the region. Launched in October, the DMV branch has attracted the participation of prominent local investor organizing teams and local businesses. “The best way to fund diverse founders is to get diverse people to write checks,” DataTribe Chief Customer Officer Maurice Boissier told Technical.ly.

Open Society Institute-BaltimoreandBaltimores is leading this new initiative with the goal of providing flexible funding to promising organizations that lack sufficient resources to expand programming and reach more people. I promised. Recently, 10 organizations have each been awarded a total of $ 150,000. This shows that influential foundations are coming together to support new models for funding as well as for solutions. Daniel Trine, director of the Open Society Foundations Baltimore, said that black and brown-led organizations have been overlooked or significantly underestimated by charities for too long.

As a result of this national effort expanding to the region last fall, 10 students from the Historically Black Colleges and Technology (HBCU) are working for venture capital firms in the Baltimore DC region through paid fellowships. Squadra Ventures spearheaded regional efforts and emphasized key points. You don’t necessarily have to create a new initiative to start the change. There is also room for partnering to find best practices nationwide.

Recently launched by the Maryland Tech Council and headed by former Maryland Cybersecurity Association CEO Stacy Smith, this initiative enables socio-economic progress and the empowerment of undervalued groups with great potential. It works to identify, promote, and enable technology-based solutions. The news release said. In May 2021, we hosted the first virtual event focused on workplace and social change.

In February, the T. Rowe Price Foundation announced a $ 825,000 donation out of its $ 1.5 million plan to fund initiatives to advance progress towards racial equality. The Foundation, a well-known investment management company, supports two organizations: the Black Business Initiative, an online hub for colored entrepreneurs, and Baltimore Corps’ Social Entrepreneur Residencies program.

This new initiative has multiple goals and was not established in response to protests, as it aims to strengthen Baltimore’s position as a startup hub nationwide. But when it brings the renowned accelerator Techstars to the city and convenes leaders to build the city’s strengths, it works on each part of the job through a lens of fairness. As CEO Jamie McDonald recently explained to us, UpSurge wants Baltimore to become the country’s “equitec” city.

-Technical.ly Assistant Editor Stephen Babcock contributed to the report.

Donte Kirby is a member of The Groundtruth Project’s initiative, Report for America, 2020-2021, which pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation. -30-





