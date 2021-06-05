GoQii Smart Vital Junior Wearable Launched to Monitor Children’s Health With the Third COVID Wave Imminent





GoQii, a smart wearable maker, has announced the launch of a new product called Smart Vital Junior. GoQii Smart Vital Junior is a special fitness band for kids that emerges when the third wave of COVID-19 threats approaching the younger generation. GoQii Smart Vital Junior acts as a support device for children, tracking changes in blood oxygen levels, heart rate and temperature levels in real time. These are the vitals that are considered necessary during COVID-19. According to health professionals, the third wave of COVID-19 can affect children.

Therefore, GoQii Smart Vital Junior serves as a precautionary measure for parents to #KeepAWatch their children’s health and well-being and to absorb healthy habits from an early age. According to GoQii, parents monitor their children’s health through the GOQii mobile app and use them to discuss their children’s specific health goals / objectives with GOQii coaches, and GOQii Play’s special training sessions for children. Register your kids at GOQii Play for a healthy kids diet show and live pediatrician consulting on GOQii Play. Special brain and memory games that help cognitive function are also available in the GOQii app, making them even more fun and engaging for children.

The GOQii Smart Vital Junior is specially designed for children with a colorful display and a strap made of a material that is gentle on the skin and fits the wrist. Smart Vital Junior can be ordered from the GOQii app and is also available on online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Recommended for use only for screening purposes. All data collected by GOQii is subject to HIPAA, GDPR, and related data privacy guidelines.

The GOQii Smart Vital Junior is priced at MRP 4999 /-in India and includes features such as temperature monitoring, continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level measurement, sleep tracking, and 18 exercise modes.

