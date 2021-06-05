6 Reasons to Buy Pixel: Unlimited Storage of Google Photos, etc.





Google’s Pixel smartphone has many benefits.

Google Pixel smartphones are the best mobile phones you can buy for money. Considering its tight integration with popular tools such as Google Photos, Chrome, Gmail and Drive, Pixel is very attractive. A good phone doesn’t just have a good camera and gorgeous hardware. Services related to software and telephone are also important. Let’s take a look at some of these.

Pixel smartphones have unlimited access to Google Photos storage. Other handset is not.

Unlimited storage for Google Photos

One of the big reasons to buy a Pixel is unlimited storage of Google Photos. Unlike other non-Pixel phones, Pixel smartphones don’t have a data limit for backing up photos to the cloud. Photos taken with Pixel are saved in their original quality without being automatically compressed to save space. The scope of this benefit depends on the Pixel you purchase. If you can find the first Pixel smartphone released in 2016, you should be able to upload photos in their original quality for the life of your device.

The latest Pixel smartphones, including the recently released Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G, allow you to upload unlimited photos with compressed storage saver quality. Google provides an overview of the rules for each Pixel smartphone on this support page.

Unfortunately, the 2020 Pixel smartphone seems likely to be the last to get one version of the unlimited storage perks. According to several reports such as The Verge and Tom’s Guide, Google has no plans to extend this benefit to the next wave of Pixel smartphones.

No bloat wear

Threats of unwanted apps, services, and often redundant software features continue to plague most Android phones funded by US wireless carriers. Not so with the Google Pixel handset. You get the original Android OS, which was originally designed by Google and is unmasked with weird skins, unique overlays, and weird UIs.

Pixel smartphones give you access to beta software, including new OS versions and features.

Google Fresh Android OS Update

In addition to being able to store unlimited photos, Google is committed to prioritizing updates to Pixel smartphones. Whenever a new Android OS version or security patch is released, it is first delivered to Pixels. This includes new features that are separate from the full OS update. And for those who are really adventurous, Pixels also has the first dive in the beta Android version.

You can use the Google Fi cellular network version on all Pixel smartphones.

It’s not a big force in the wireless carrier market, but it does offer its own cellular services for mobile devices. This MVNO-style system, called Google Fi (not to be confused with Google Fiber), offers a pay-as-you-go data plan. It also employs technology that seamlessly switches between Wi-Fi and cellular networks during voice calls.

All Pixel smartphones have a version specially designed to work with Google Fi. These phones are also unlocked so you can port them to another carrier if needed. However, choosing 5G pixels, such as the Pixel 5 or Pixel 4A 5G, is a bit more complicated. Google sells three types, Verizon, Google Fi (unlocked), and unlocked (without 5G). These phones work with all major US carriers. However, not all are compatible with each carrier’s 5G network.

Kill spam

If you’re constantly being hit by a bunch of unwanted scams and suspicious marketing calls, this Pixel’s capabilities are appealing. The Pixel Call Screen feature of the phone app works with the Google Assistant to keep RoboCall out of reach of you. By combining these, you can prevent unknown callers from ringing your phone or screen for incoming calls in real time.

Sweet phone trading

One of our favorite phones on the market today is the $ 499 Pixel 4A 5G. Compatible with 5G cellular networks, this handset features a great ultra-wide camera and a large OLED display. We also enjoy strong software support from Google and a promise of timely updates for up to three years. And it’s a really attractive alternative, $ 200 cheaper than the $ 699 Pixel 5.

