Faced with technical problems, Google Meet has students meming online classes





Google Meet, a popular video calling app, has annoyed thousands of users around the world on Saturday morning. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the applications used to conduct virtual meetings, classes, seminars, and exams are facing technical shortages from 7am. This issue is currently being flagged by some people as they struggle to join the meeting via the specified link. Many also reported that the meeting suddenly crashed after joining the meeting link.

They reported the issue on Twitter as users began to face “technical errors” while attending the meeting. Many netizens have also launched a meme battle summarizing their worries that Google Meet won’t work at midnight during times when telecommuting requires a virtual platform to perform many operations.

According to the Down Detector, Google Meet started facing problems by 7am Saturday morning, but downtime is still reported in many parts of India. The majority of users of the video conferencing app faced problems trying to join the meeting, and other users couldn’t start the meeting at all.

Source: Down detector

However, the students looked very excited and happy. Because the glitch was a perfect excuse for absenting virtual classes.

Meanwhile, people are still waiting for the problem to be resolved. According to reports, Google has not yet made an official statement about the server being down.

A few months ago, Google announced a number of updates to its virtual classroom platform, Google Classroom, and its video conferencing platform, Google Meet, to improve online education in the COVID-19 pandemic. Announced during the Learning with Google event, the software giant states that more than 50 new features have been introduced into its educational products aimed at enhancing e-learning. In particular, Google has renamed G Suite for Education to Google Workspace for Education. This is similar to renaming G Suite to Google Workspace last year. The revamped Google Workspace for Education basically includes existing services such as Classroom, Meet, Gmail, calendars, drives, documents, spreadsheets, slides, and some tweaks.

Google also said the free version of G Suite for Education will be renamed to Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, with three new paid plans for educational institutions that need more powerful security tools and productivity features. It states. Specifically, Google Workspace for Education Standard, The Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Google Workspace for Education Plus (formerly known as G Suite Enterprise for Education). The company adds that users with Google’s education plans don’t have to do anything because the changes are automatic. Google says it will contact affected agencies in the coming weeks to discuss storage options that may be needed.

