The Future Game Show, hosted by Laura Bailey and Troy Baker, will reopen on June 13th.





The Future Games Show will be the second time this year, run by GamesRadar + and hosted by WD_Black. Held on June 13, 2021 at 4:00 pm PDT / 7:00 pm EDT / 12:00 am 0:00 am BST / 1:00 am CEST. The event will act as an official partner for E3 2021 and will be attended by over 40 games from various publishers. Publishers confirmed to be present at digital events include Sega, Private Division, Team17, and XSEED Games.

Digital-only events are streamed on multiple GamesRadar social channels, including Twitch, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, and GamesRadar’s own website. The event will be hosted by two names that are readily recognized in the video game voice actor community, Laura Bailey and Troy Baker.

We are excited to host the Future Games Show on June 13th with our best friend and co-star (countless) Troy Baker. I can’t wait to show you a great game coming soon. Do not miss it!

Laura Bailey-Actor

Last year was probably the most difficult year for game development. Now, I’m starting to see games that will appear after this year. I took a short peek behind the curtain on June 13th. I can’t wait for the curtain to open on June 13th. And the ferocious fellow actor Laura Bailey. See you at the Future Games Show.

Troy Baker-Actor

Additional installments for The Future Games Show are scheduled for August 2021 and November 2021.

As an official partner for the E3 2021 and / twitchgaming gatherings, GamesRadar is excited to bring the Future Games Show to the widest audience ever. Our event will conclude the June 13th game release date, including the Xbox E3 2021 showcase and sister broadcast PC Gamers The PC Gaming Show. Great hosts Troy Baker and Laura Bailey look forward to sharing some of the most exciting, quirky and promising games since 2021. This is followed by unparalleled coverage and in-depth research after the show on gamesradar.com.

Daniel Dawkins – Future Game and Film Content Director (Publisher)

Daniel Dawkins – Future Game and Film Content Director (Publisher)

