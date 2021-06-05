Most workers want to make it illegal to force employees into the office.





According to a new survey, the majority of workers are in favor of changes to the law that make it illegal for businesses to force employees to work in the office.

Following a recent lockdown, according to a survey by ID company Okta, employees want more freedom in how and where they work. Hybrid working solutions are becoming more popular. However, a survey of more than 10,000 office workers, including 2,000 in the UK, found that many employers were reluctant to provide flexibility.

Approximately 79% of those asked for the survey want to change the law to make it illegal for employees to commute from the office, with 48% exceptions, including emergency service workers. I want On the other hand, 31% believe that whatever their profession, they need to violate the law.

The UK Government is currently reviewing its post-lockdown work environment and discussing the best way to implement the new legislation. This may include the “right to disconnect”. This gives employees more control over working outside their home or office.

Flexible working style

“Many British people follow the rules and work from home for over a year,” says Samantha Fisher, head of dynamic work at Okta. “In the future, it’s clear that we want the freedom to go back to the office, work remotely, or a combination of both, and work on our own terms.

Legal changes give employees choice and give organizations the opportunity to perform assessments, reassess processes, and implement better ways to support work across strategies across multiple locations. I can. “

However, not all employees can accept a flexible way of working, and 36% of those surveyed say they want to stay in the office or simply can’t work elsewhere. In a similar survey conducted by Okta in May 2020, only 24% of employees said they would like to return to full-time office work.

British workers are definitely promoting remote work more than European workers. In the UK, 19% want to work from home, higher than the Netherlands (12%), Switzerland (14%) and France (15%). Also, a significant 43% of British people prefer a hybrid work style that combines office and home time.

Many workers are afraid that their employers may not have much desire for a more flexible way of working. Half said they expected their employers to offer greater flexibility for the future, but one-third needed to return to the office without the option to choose a remote option. I think there is.

In fact, 16% of companies report that they are not even discussing providing workplace flexibility when restrictions are relaxed. Employees clearly want to take better action when it comes to returning to the office environment. This includes a reduction in the number of people in the office (34%), Covid-safe technology including better phone calls to keep social distance (27%), and compulsory wearing of masks (26%). I will. Avoiding busy rush hour commute hours was also a good option for 22%.

The survey also looked at system security for office and remote employees. Research shows that 39% of office workers use only passwords as a barrier to security threats. The United Kingdom was found to be the largest cause compared to the Netherlands (23%), Sweden (29%), Switzerland (32%) and France (32%). However, the third (33%) also uses VPN and 31% uses multi-factor authentication (MFA). Surprisingly, 15% said they didn’t know if their employer had security measures in place.

“It’s positive that many British people use technologies like MFA to protect themselves, but the fact that many still only use older technologies such as passwords and VPNs is a security measure. It shows the need for improvement, “adds Ian Lowe, Head of EMEA’s Industrial Solutions Division at Okta. ..

“In the early days of the pandemic, companies had to quickly switch to remote work and adopt short-term solutions to protect themselves. Even a year later, many of these measures are still in place. It’s in place. Successful hybrid working models require integration of all aspects of IT. To achieve this, organizations have the flexibility of the technology they use and where their employees are. We also need a strategic approach to how we manage how our company’s data and information are accessed. One thing is certain: it never returns to its previous state. ”

