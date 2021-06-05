Apple needs to tune iOS 15 to make iPhone 12 Pro more professional





This article is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest articles from Apple’s annual developer conference.

In just a few days on WWDC21, Apple will preview the next version of iOS and iPadOS (sometimes called iOS 15 and iPadOS 15). The lineup will be even more professional. Now, apart from the word “professional”, what distinguishes a regular iPhone from a “professional” model is useful for price, stainless steel sides, various finishes, and additional RAM, telephoto camera, and portrait mode. Hardware features such as LiDAR sensors. Photograph, autofocus in low light environment, AR.

The next iteration of iOS requires more advanced features and settings designed specifically for professional iPhone models. Not only does this target more knowledgeable users, it also makes a clearer distinction between regular and professional iPhones. And with a 6.7-inch display, the iPhone 12 Pro Max needs more software features to take advantage of its large screen.

Read more: WWDC 2021: How to watch Apple’s big iOS 15 event from home on June 7-11

When Steve Jobs announced the iPad 2 in 2011, he said: That’s more true than these post PC devices. “

The new iPad Pro uses the same M1 chip that most Apple Macs use. However, the iPad Pro software does not add any noticeable new software features.

Apple

Ten years later, Apple is still at the metaphorical crossroads of technology and liberal arts, but it’s not the neat corner Jobs presented. The models in the iPhone 12 lineup are very similar, but the 12 Pro Max is outlier. Other devices, such as the new M1 chip iPad Pro, share a significant duplication of Venn diagrams with Apple’s MacBook laptop product line. In any case, the iPad Pro walks like a Mac and quivers like a Mac, but it doesn’t work that way. Despite the “professional” hardware, it uses the same software as the iPad Air and iPhone. Where are the “Pro” apps? Where are the advanced OS features that harness the power of the M1 chip? Apple’s hardware technology advances outperform the software that runs it, making people creative, scientific, and It limits the way you use it professionally and personally.

Read more: Comparison of iPhone 12 and iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max: Camera, Features, etc.

When the iPhone 6 Plus was launched in 2014, Apple first opened the door to customized iOS features. The 6 Plus was the first iPhone to have a truly large screen, and we had several opportunities to take advantage of iOS 8 software features not found on other iPhones. For example, if you rotate the 6 Plus sideways, the Mail app will display a list of Inbox messages on the left side of the screen and the current message on the right side. This wasn’t revolutionary, but it did show how the big-screen iPhone can deliver its own iOS features. And I was hoping Apple would add more.

From left to right: iPhone 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max.

Patrick Holland / CNET

But the era of iPhone Plus is over. By 2020, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max had their own special iOS 14 features that the 12 and 12 Mini lacked. The 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max camera apps allow you to take pictures of your Apple Pro Raw. This mode is activated in the Settings app and adds a Raw button in the upper right corner of the Camera app.

But apart from the hardware differences, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max (similar to the iPad Pro’s cousin) aren’t very “professional” in terms of software. I understand that the word “professional” is primarily about marketing. Still, I hope iOS 15 will have more advanced features, especially the ability to take advantage of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, 12 Pro Max, and perhaps the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max’s big screen. Masu.

Read more: iPhone 13 and purple iPhone 12: Things to consider before upgrading

Keep up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

How about bringing some of the iPad’s aesthetics and interface to the next iPhone Pro Max? A home screen that spins between portrait and landscape is welcome. Even if you’re limited to the big screens of your Pro Max model, the ability to use split-screen apps is great. I know I’m a minority about this, but I’d also like to see some Apple Pencil support. There may also be an Apple Pencil Mini designed specifically for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

But don’t stop at just the home screen or common interfaces. Most Android smartphones offer a “professional” mode in the camera app for more control over camera settings. Yes, I have an Apple Pro Raw button, but why not unlock the full-on Pro Photo mode in the iOS 15 Camera app?

The iPad runs on the iPadOS, a unique flavor of iOS, but make sure you can rotate the iPhone app that runs on the iPad Pro sideways. This, combined with the iPad’s ability to use split-screen apps, not only looks great, but also offers a new level of multitasking.

It’s only a few days before the next version of iOS is released. And I continue to expect Apple to not only enhance the appeal of the “professional” model of the iPhone, but also add more advanced features tuned to provide a more sophisticated experience for users. Hopefully, the technology it’s developing now has more liberal arts, though the company won’t call it iOS Pro. And within a million years, Apple will For those who say they won’t do this, remember the iPhone 12 Mini. For years, many small phone enthusiasts have wanted Apple to make a really small iPhone with all the equipment and hardware of a regular iPhone. And the answer we wanted was the 12 Mini.

If you want to ponder more about Apple software, read How Apple Can Supercharge M1 iPad Pro at WWDC.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos