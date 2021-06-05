How Apple Will Satisfy Mac Users with WWDC





Ah, a few days before Apple’s annual developer conference, our dream of the future direction of Apple’s platform seemed to be the most vibrant, but Monday’s keynote smashed into reality. .WWDC is when Apple sets the agenda for the rest of the year and beyond. If you have your favorite features, it will be a good year. If not mentioned, you will spend at least a year in the wilderness. Below is my Mac and macOS WWDC 2021 wishlist, risking leaving with a sad bag starting next week.

New chips, laptops, etc.

While WWDC is basically a software-themed event, Apple is about new hardware, especially one that appeals to Apple’s most important class of professional users, the software developers that WWDC focuses primarily on. We often use this as a starting point.

Apple’s move to silicon is on track, and while the M1 processor has been very well received, it’s also used on Macs that aren’t intended for professional-level users. This means that no other chip has yet emerged that provides the level of performance that professional users want. WWDC may be a great opportunity to unveil a second Mac chip designed by Apple. (My guess: an M1X processor based on the same technology as the A14 and M1 chips, but with more processor cores.)

And is there a better computer to use a higher-performance processor than the newer version of the MacBook Pro? It looks like you’re asking for a lot, but the high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro Both still have Intel processors, and the move to Apple Silicon has significant benefits. Rumor has it that the 13-inch model will be redesigned in the same way that the 16-inch model was introduced in late 2019, up to 14-inch. Perhaps it’s time for Mac laptops to incorporate cellular networks as well? I hear that 5G is pretty exciting.

Apple, what about displays for the rest of us?

If WWDC was still held at a convention center, nothing would be more pleasing to the masses than the new high-end laptops for thousands of Apple developers. Probably except for the relatively affordable Apple external display that connects to these laptops. Isn’t it time for Apple to sell some of its Pro Display XDR styles to the masses who don’t spend $ 6,000 on their monitors?

Further influence from iPad OS

We hope that the next version of macOS will continue to bring features and apps from iPadOS. Last year, Big Sur came along with Control Center, a feature inspired by the vast potential of iPad and iPhone. We hope Apple will continue to extend the Control Center to make it accessible to third-party apps.

Apple needs to continue improving Mac Catalyst, a technology that developers can use to turn iPad apps into native Mac apps. The best way to force these improvements is for Apple to bring its own apps from iOS to macOS. Therefore, we look forward to more Apple iPad apps coming to the Mac. (Is this the year that email and calendars are moving? Only if we’ve done a major overhaul to make the source app on the iPad more powerful)

One of the features that the Mac absolutely needs for the iPadOS, believe it or not, is a shortcut. I wrote about this elsewhere, but in essence, iOS makes many task automations easier than creating them on macOS. Shortcuts fulfill Automator’s promises in ways that Automator never realized. There’s plenty of room for growth, but it’s clear that it’s the future of automation on Apple’s platform. You really get something by adding actions that can run AppleScript, Automator workflows, and shell scripts.

Speaking of apps you want on your Mac, it’s very easy to beta test a new app using TestFlight, an app owned and operated by Apple itself. In contrast, beta testing of Mac apps can be slow and painful. TestFlight makes it easy-and developers will be delighted when it comes to the Mac.

I am very grateful for the Mac version of TestFlight.

A few years ago, Apple added Sidecar to macOS, allowing the Mac display to extend to nearby iPads. I hope Apple will extend this functionality so that almost every Apple device can drive the display of other Apple devices. Consider using the large, beautiful iMac screen as your Mac mini, MacBook Pro, or iPad Pro display.

Other benefits of Apple Silicon

The first M1 Mac introduced the idea of ​​running native iOS apps directly on the Mac. I would like to see this feature move to another level. For now, the iPad app I want to run on my Mac isn’t available. The developer has opted out for use on the Mac. Apple can’t force them back, but I hope this makes the opportunity to run apps on the Mac a bit more attractive in some way. If developers don’t want to take advantage of this feature, This feature is useless.

Similarly, I want to be able to run iPhone apps on macOS. Yes, it’s small, but what about it? Run iPhone apps through Catalyst or directly from the iOS App Store to further expand your Mac app library.

We’re all waiting for Apple and Microsoft to officially talk about Windows for ARM support in Apple Silicon.

And Microsoft. Last year, Apple and Microsoft played a very weird game of running Windows on Apple Silicon. It’s theoretically possible, and some have found a way to make it work, but it’s all weird and informal. I would like someone from Microsoft to come to Apple’s virtual stage and explain that Windows for ARM runs on Apple silicon, even in virtual environments. Boot Camp support would be even better, but it seems much less likely.

Don’t make it complicated

I think it’s pretty good to end the long list of demands by emphasizing this point, but I’m serious. The most important addition to macOS this fall is focused on stability and reliability. Over the last few years, Apple has taken a dizzying approach to software updates, with a series of large bugs for the past year and relatively mild for the next year.

With the advent of Apple Silicon, this year has been a pretty busy year. This is after a very tough year caused by the advent of macOS Catalina. Take a break together. I’d like Apple to add some of the features listed here, but I’d like the company’s guards to make a mistake. Bring new Mac hardware and some nice new features. But in general, you’ll want a less ambitious macOS update that can fix the problem when you’re ready to move to Apple Silicon.

