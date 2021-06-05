B.1.617 takes root in Canada and competition between vaccines and variants resumes | CBC News





Whether a new coronavirus variant has become established in Canada, prioritizing the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and revealing the weaknesses of our strategy to risk resumption in many countries Opinions are divided among experts.

Some are concerned that this is the case, but others believe that concerns about B.1.617 are exaggerated as Canada’s vaccine supply surges and second doses are accelerating nationwide.

So how much risk do we have from B.1.617, the first variant identified in India, also known as Delta?

It depends on who you ask and the uncertainty in the coming weeks. But there is no doubt that we are in a much better place than when B.1.1.7, also known as the first confirmed variant in the UK, hit Canada earlier this year.

In downtown Montreal, people are walking on Thursday as the state prepares for a reopening within a few days. Some experts say that B.1.617 is at risk of future lockdowns or, worse, a catastrophic fourth wave. (Jean-Claude Tariana / CBC / Radio Canada)

“I take it very seriously, and for good reason,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease physician and member of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force in Ontario. I am.

“Like we saw B.1.1.7do a few months ago, there are many similarities in the way this is inherited by the dominant variants, so this cannot be ignored. This deserves the utmost care. “

However, Bogoch said the pace and shots of vaccine deployment were even though studies showed that a single dose of the Pfizer-Bio NTech and AstraZeneca vaccines was only about 30% effective against it. We have not lost hope that the protection we provide can avoid potential disasters.

New data from Public Health England also show that two doses are more effective than one dose for B.1.617, which is not only highly contagious, but also appears to cause more serious illness. Is discovering.

“All of this shows me that the second dose needs to be given more quickly, especially among vulnerable people,” he said.

“But if this is a competition between variants and vaccines, the vaccine will win this round in Canada.”

Prioritizing the first dose may “flatten” in B.1.617

The UK’s resumption strategy is at risk, primarily because it is fighting an increase in B.1.617 cases between unvaccinated individuals and those who received a single dose.

“This is a major risk to our single-dose strategy,” said Angela Rasmussen, a non-virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Mechanism in Saskatoon.

“The real problem here is to make sure that as many people as possible have immunity because it is highly contagious. This can lead to a failed strategy for delaying the second dose. It’s a place. “

See | Variants found in India are associated with the resurrection of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

The return of COVID-19 in the UK is associated with the first B.1.617 strain found in India, raising concerns that plans to recover from lockdown may be delayed. 1:56

Rasmussen was critical of both the UK and Canada delayed dosing approaches due to the lack of specific data to support it, but the move provides partial protection to millions of Canadians. It helped control the third wave during periods of low vaccine supply.

She said that B.1.617 is more contagious, allowing infected individuals to shed more infectious viral particles, less particles to infect other particles, or both. , States that it is important to prioritize a second dose to vulnerable Canadians.

“If there is a more contagious variant, more people will get it,” she said. “This will eventually make more people sick and more. It means that people will die. “

The reopening of pubs and restaurants in the UK has been a celebration, but currently in this country, B.1.617 is mainly among unvaccinated individuals and single-dose individuals. Fighting increase. (AP) Canada lacks the “clear view” of B.1.617

In B.1.1.7, instead of B.1.617, a lucky break of a simple genetic marker that appeared in a test sample called S gene disorder had one advantage of easier screening. A variant may have existed.

But for B.1.617, we’re not so lucky. According to experts, we can be blinded by the rapid increase in cases behind the scenes due to lack of surveillance in Canada.

“We can’t confirm it as we do when we’re screening for B.1.1.7 because we don’t have a quick screening test,” said infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant Professor Ashleigh Tuite. Professor at the Dara Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto.

Researchers have been forced to calculate the spread of B.1.617 with “incomplete data,” according to Tuite, but early signs that “unknown” variants are spreading in Canada. is there.

“All the signs show that it’s B.1.617, but I don’t have a completely clear view of what’s going on,” she said. The challenge is to understand the scope of the problem and how widespread it is now geographically. “

The number of recent COVID-19 clusters in Newfoundland and Labrador has increased to at least 60, confirming that B.1.617 is the cause. Outbreaks of this variant have also been detected in BC, Quebec, Alberta, and Ontario.

Troy Day, a member of the Ontario Modeling Consensus Table and a mathematician at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, said B.1.617 will overtake B.1.1.7 to become the new dominant stock in Ontario by next month. It says it’s likely.

“The frequency of B.1.617 in Ontario is probably between 15 and 20% at this stage,” he said. “There is a suggestion that within the next month or a month and a half, there will probably be an order of 80% across Ontario.”

According to Dey, B.1.617 has a more contagious advantage than B.1.1.7, as in Ontario and the United Kingdom, just as the latter had against the original strain of coronavirus. It may be possible to take over in some of the countries that are already occurring. Colombia.

“B.1.617 hasn’t had a major explosion at this stage, but it hasn’t diminished,” he said. “Therefore, it seems that there is not yet enough effective vaccination to control the variant.”

Vaccine “significantly different situations”

Concerns about B.1.617, which some experts threaten to endanger the resumption strategy or encourage another lockdown, may be exaggerated, and the current pace of vaccine deployment controls it. It states that it may be enough to do.

“For vaccines, the situation is very different,” said Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious disease specialist at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga.

“I’m not too worried that this will be confusing, but what I’m worried about is that the reaction to it will continue to go awry in terms of resumption.”

Concerns about B.1.617, which some experts threaten to jeopardize resumption plans or encourage another lockdown, may be exaggerated, and the current pace of vaccine deployment may exaggerate it. It states that it may be enough to control. (Daryl Dike / Canadian Press)

Chakrabarti said new variants will continue to emerge, and we need to balance the accelerating vaccination rates in Canada both in the first and second doses with concerns about them. It states that there is.

“In the new post-pandemic world, these things will be all the rage, but that doesn’t mean we need to stop resuming,” he said. If it goes up, our plans will continue to slow. “

One of the things that Chakrabarti has received less attention in the media and social media is hospitalization and hospitalization, even though a single dose was found to be only about 30% effective against B.1.617. It was still very effective in preventing death.

Rasmussen cannot deny that fully vaccinated people have much better protection against their variants, but the greater threat of B.1.617 in Canada is even a single dose. Say it’s for Canadians who don’t.

“If the vast majority of people in Canada have been vaccinated twice, there is no problem with the spread of the variant,” she said. “Potentially except in the pockets of unvaccinated people”

According to Bogoch, as supply increases, the threat of B.1.617 and other variants will become less and less important for access to vaccines and more important for hesitation and choice.

“People who ultimately choose not to get vaccinated are sadly at increased risk of getting this infection,” he said. “Because this virus doesn’t go anywhere.”

