The launch of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India has been teased again





Xiaomi will soon launch the Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India. The company hasn’t announced it yet, but it has hints on its arrival. The launch of Mi 11 Lite India seems to have been reviewed again, this time by Manu Kumar Jain, head of Xiaomi India. This assumption comes from a tweet shared by Jain that focuses on the word light, which most likely hints at Mi 11 Lite.

Jain tweets are actually polls that ask users to choose the type of phone they need. The option Thin & Lite, but Loaded won the most votes. The Mi 11 Lite is known for its lightweight design, so it’s very likely that this is the phone you’re talking about. There’s no official word yet, but given that Xiaomi has already launched three Mi 11 phones in India, the most likely is the Mi 11 Lite. The smartphone was officially officialized in March with the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11i.

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 Lite in 4G and 5G variations, but the two phones aren’t much different. The Mi 11 Lite features a 6.5-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a punchhole camera. Comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both phones also have a 4250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Mi 11 Lite 4G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The 5G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 780G processor.

In the photography department, Mi 11 Lite features a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel telephoto macro lens. The difference is the selfie camera. The Mi 11 Lite 4G model has a 16-megapixel front camera. The Mi 11 Lite 5G has a 20-megapixel front camera. In terms of software, both phones are running MIUI 12 on Android 11.

