Unlimited free storage of Google Photos has ended.Here’s what to do now





As of June 1st, Google has ended its unlimited free storage policy for Google Photos.

Sarah Tu / CNET

It’s finally time: Google Photos has ended its unlimited free storage policy for photos and videos. After June 1st, uploading new photos and videos will count towards the 15 GB of free storage that comes with every Google Account. But don’t worry. Photos and videos uploaded so far are not included in the limit. Google has also added a new free tool to help you manage your storage quotas.

The move, announced in November, aims to encourage people to sign up for Google One, Google’s storage subscription service. The Google One plan has 100 GB of storage and Google in the United States. From $ 2 per month for other features such as store discounts.

Here’s what you need to know about the implications of changes, such as how to manage Google Photos storage and how to subscribe to Google One.

How to manage your Google Photos storage

All photos and videos backed up by Google Photos before the June 1st deadline are considered free and are exempt from storage restrictions. The deadline has passed,[設定]>[バックアップと同期]You can go to and check the quality of your backup in the Photo app.

Brett Pierce / CNET

Even with this change, more than 80% of current Google Photos users should be able to store content for about three years on the free 15GB. When you reach the 15GB limit, Google will notify you via the app and email. You can also individually estimate your free retention period based on how often you back up your photos and videos to your Google account.

In May, Google will add a new tool to the Photos app to manage backed up photos and videos and count them in a 15GB storage quota. You can see the photos and videos you want to delete, such as blurry photos and screenshots, large videos, and manage your storage better.

Stay up to date with the latest news, how-tos, and reviews about Google-powered devices, apps, and software.

Do I need to sign up for Google One now?

If you’re uploading a ton of photos and videos to Google Photos and you think you’ll run out of space quickly, it may be worth registering for Google One. Several different plans are available (Click here for details and content on each Google One plan)

100GB: $ 2 / month or $ 20 / year 200GB: $ 3 / month or $ 30 / year 2TB: $ 10 / month or $ 100 / year

You can sign up on the Google One site. Make sure you are logged in to your Google account.

Alternatively, you can check out the other photo storage options available.

Many features of Google One are easily accessible from the app.

If I have a Sarah Tew / CNET Google Pixel smartphone, will my photos be restricted?

If you have a Google Pixel smartphone, you are exempt from the Google Photos restrictions. This means you can keep uploading as many photos and videos as you like without any restrictions.

The company said in November that Google Photos stores more than 4 trillion photos and uploads 28 billion new photos and videos each week. In May, Google announced new photo features, including the ability to remove photos from memories and new AI technologies that bring photos to life.

For more information, see 2021’s best online photobook service.

Playing: Watch this: Comparison of iPhone 12 and Pixel 5 cameras

15:51

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos