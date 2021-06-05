iOS 14.7: Release Date, New Features, All Rumors We Hear





iOS 14.7 adds some cool new features to the iPhone.

James Martin / CNET

Apple’s iOS 14.6 update arrived in late May, adding new features such as another way to find lost AirTags trackers and fidelity Apple Music support. However, we are already looking at iOS 14.7 and are currently available as a developer beta.

iOS 14.7 seems to be another small update, which is not surprising. A big update arrived with iOS 14.5 in April, unlocking your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, stopping the app from tracking you for advertising purposes, and choosing from four Siri voices. Includes the ability to do.

So far, we know about iOS 14.7: In addition, we look forward to Apple announcing a larger iOS 15 update at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. Here we have collected all the rumors about the upcoming iOS 15.

iOS 14.7 is now available as a developer beta.

When will Patrick Holland / CNET iOS 14.7 be available for download?

iOS 14.7 is currently available as a developer beta. This means that you can only access it if you are enrolled in the Apple Developer Program. It may be available for download as a public beta in the coming weeks. However, be careful. Beta is buggy and should only be downloaded to the tester device, not the main phone. We recommend that you wait until the final release before downloading. The general release is scheduled for late June or early July.

How can I download iOS 14.7 once it’s open to the public?

When Apple releases iOS 14.7 to the public, it will notify you that iOS 14.7 is available and prompt you to download it. Alternatively, you can do the following:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select General.

3.[ソフトウェアの更新]Tap.

The device connects to Apple’s server and prompts you to download and install the update. Follow the prompts to complete the installation. When the device reboots, iOS 14.7 will run. (Click here for complete instructions on preparing your phone and downloading iOS 14)

Which device does iOS 14.7 work on?

iOS 14.7 is compatible with all the same devices as iOS 14. In general, these include all devices from iPhone 6S to iPhone 12, iPhone SE and 7th Generation iPod Touch. Click here for a complete list of iOS 14 compatible devices.

As shown here, you can download iOS 14.7 to iPhone 6S via iPhone 12.

What’s new in Sarah Tew / CNET iOS 14.7?

The latest operating software updates are small and appear to focus on internal changes. So far, what I’ve seen in software developer beta is:

Set a timer on your HomePod using the Home app

For some time I was able to set the timer on my HomePod, but previously I had to use Siri to do this. In iOS 14.7, you can set the HomePod timer from the Home app. You don’t have to ask Siri. 9To5Mac is included in the developer beta code. The new option is under the HomePod alarm. (This may be another sign that Apple will announce big smart home news at WWDC next week. Earlier this week, the company mentions an operating system called “HomeOS,” which hasn’t been announced yet. The job has been posted. HomeOS has since been removed from the post.)

In iOS 14.7, you can set the HomePod timer from the Home app.

Expand air quality features of the Chris Monroe / CNET Weather app to more countries

iOS 14 added the ability to view air quality readings in the weather app, but only in some areas. In iOS 14.7 Developer Beta, this feature seems to have been extended to more countries with the discovery of 9to5Mac.

Fixed a dead battery bug

Some people have reported problems with the iPhone battery draining quickly after updating to iOS 14.6. Apple hasn’t addressed this issue yet, but it looks like it could be fixed in iOS 14.7.

For more information, see how to download iOS 14.5 and some of the hidden features of iPhone found in iOS 14. Make sure your iPhone and iPad are ready before updating the OS.

Playing: Watch this: What’s new in iOS 14.5?

5:18

