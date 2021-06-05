Simple iPhone tweaks to make it easier to use in the summer





Here are some simple iPhone tweaks you can do to improve Face ID’s behavior when wearing sunglasses.

Face ID on iPhone doesn’t work well when wearing sunglasses. This means that by default, the iPhone actually unlocks the phone by determining if you’re actually paying attention to the phone, or just looking in the overall direction. This is to try to determine. On the screen.

The problem is that Face ID can’t recognize your eyes when you’re wearing sunglasses.

This “attention awareness” is a security feature that Apple has added to iOS to prevent accidental unlocking of the iPhone, but for people with physical or visual restrictions, not just when wearing sunglasses. May not be practical. ..

However, Apple has added a way to disable it.

[設定]>[アクセシビリティ]>[Face ID と注意]Go to.

Here you’ll see a toggle to call attention to Face ID ([設定]>[Face ID とパスコード]There is the same setting under).

Call attention to Face ID

To switch this setting to the off position, in a pop-up explaining what it means to turn this feature off.[OK]You need to click and enter your passcode.

Are you really sure?

Please note that Apple recommends making Face ID more secure by requiring caution.

Once that’s done, it’s much easier to unlock your iPhone while wearing the shade.

Note that if you turned on VoiceOver when you first set up your iPhone, this setting is off by default, along with the attention-aware feature and the tactile sensation of successful authentication.

