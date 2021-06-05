Realme X7 Max Review: I’m a trusted performer, should I consider it?





Realme has launched yet another 5G mobile phone in India, which is part of the Realme X7 series. Realme X7 Max has a more powerful chipset. Compete with mobile phones such as the OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy A52 and Mi 11X. The midrange segment is already flooded with great options, which will be a tough battle for Realme. For more information on the new 5G phone, see our detailed review.

Realme X7 Max Review: Design, Build Realme X7 Max has a textured back panel. (Image credit: Ankita Garg / Expess image)

The Realme X7 Max design is unobtrusive and similar to other Realme X7 series phones. The smartphone frame and back panel are made of plastic. The build quality isn’t as solid as the X7 Pro, and the back panel is a bit more flexible. This is surprising considering that this is a midrange phone.

This device is extremely lightweight and easy to hold with one hand. Featuring a matte textured finish, it grips your phone well even with slightly greasy or wet hands. Glossy stripes are prone to stains and fingerprints.

The Realme X7 Max has a 3.5mm headphone jack. (Image credit: Ankita Garg / Expess image)

Realme finally decided to remove the big and flashy “Dare to Leap” logo. However, it is not completely gone and will appear in a smaller version on the bottom of the phone. The logo is not very noticeable, but if you change the angle of the rear panel and shine light on it, it will shine a little. If you want a clean back panel without the logo, you need to use a case.

Realme offers this phone in black or silver variations. There is also a Milky Way color, so if you want a flashy impression, please refer to this as well. If you like wired earphones, you’ll be glad to know that the X7 Pro model didn’t have a headphone jack, so it has a headphone jack at the bottom. The overall feel of the phone is perfect and not very luxurious. However, the addition of an IPX4 rating is a welcome improvement.

Realme X7 Max has a punchhole display design. (Image credit: Ankita Garg / Expess image)

A slightly smaller 6.43 inch FHD + Super AMOLED punchhole display. The bezel on the screen looks reasonably thin, but the lower jaw of the device is larger than the Realme X7 Pro. The display has good color accuracy, pixel density, and viewing angle. I loved glancing at this device. The display supports HDR 10+, Widevine L1 and can get a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. However, the content on the screen is not very readable in strong sunlight.

Realme does not mention whether the device uses any grade of Corning Gorilla Glass to protect the display. By default, the high refresh rate option works dynamically and automatically switches between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the content.

Realme X7 Max Review: Performance, Camera

Realme X7 Max is powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 processor. Smartphones can easily handle all tasks. Multitasking was easy and there were no signs of stutter or poor performance.

I played games such as Call of Duty, Asphalt 9, and Genshin Impact. There were no frame drops or performance degradation during use. The device panel supports touch sampling rates of 120Hz and 360Hz. This has made gameplay much smoother, but not all games run at high refresh rates.

Realme X7 Max offers a 6.43 inch FHD + AMOLED display. (Image credit: Ankita Garg / Expess image)

Call of Duty ran at high settings (graphics and frame rate), and Genshin Impact ran at 30fps and medium settings by default. At maximum setting, the battery was drained and performance was degraded. The 4D vibration feature isn’t compatible with many games (including Call of Duty), so it doesn’t make sense to have it. The game assistant is a bit annoying because you have to check it every time you open the game.

The device has stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos to make your content more enjoyable. After playing the game for nearly two hours, the back panel of the device got quite hot. Users should avoid playing games when the device is charged.

The Realme X7 Max battery lasted for a day, but results may vary depending on usage patterns. My usage was social networking, hours of YouTube, and hours of games. I like the fact that Realme ships with a 50W charger, as it’s rarely available on other midrange phones. The quick charger can charge the phone battery in about 45 minutes. The X7 Max has a 4,500mAh battery.

The Realme X7 Max has the “Dare to Leap” logo on the back panel. (Image credit: Ankita Garg / Expess image)

The new Realme X7 series phones provided enough shots in most scenarios. At first glance, the image may look attractive, but on closer inspection, the colors in some photos were either too saturated or accurate (enough). There is a fair amount of noise and excessive softening in the daytime shots, which is noticeable if you look very closely at them.

Click on the album below to access all Realme X7 Max camera samples.

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

The shots have enough detail and sharpness, but not for wide-angle photography. They are softer and have minimal details. The noise is also noticeable and the color looks dull. After a few attempts I got some available shots.

I was able to take a fascinating close-up photo. I was satisfied with the color, detail, white balance, exposure and sharpness. The X7 Max managed to provide selfies and portrait shots with natural skin tones, ample detail and sharpness. The exposure was almost right.

The low light image turned out to be fairly soft with few details, but it is usable. Noise is noticeable when shooting with a normal camera. Night mode retained the colors very well and provided brighter shots with minimal noise.

Realme X7 Max: Should I Buy?

Realme X7 Max is a trusted performer that users can buy if they want solid performance. Midrange phones feature an average rear camera setup and a great display. However, the build quality is not very high. Alternatively, you can purchase a Realme X7 Pro smartphone to improve camera performance and build quality.

The general performance of both phones is similar. Currently, both PHONES are available at the same price. You can also wait for mobile phones such as the OnePlus Nord CE and Poco F3 Pro to be available in India soon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos