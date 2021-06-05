How to use Google Lens on iPhone or iPad





Want to know how to use Google Lens on your iPhone or iPad? Whether you’re translating text, identifying plants, or finding answers to equations, Google Lens is a very useful image recognition tool. , Very easy to install and use on your iOS device.

Simply put, Google Lens allows you to search for answers using your smartphone or tablet camera. By harnessing the power of AI and combining it with large amounts of data on Google’s servers, Google Lens can recognize objects and display relevant information. For example, when you point it at a plant, Google Lens instantly identifies the species.

In fact, Google Lens can recognize everything from texts and formulas to animals and landmarks. It translates foreign languages ​​in real time, teaches you algebraic homework, and recommends places to buy what you find. When you scan your ticket, Google will add the details to your calendar. Hold it over a famous building and Google will tell you its history and opening hours.

The good news for iOS fans is that Google Lens isn’t limited to Android devices. It’s more powerful on the iPhone, but you can also search for existing photos on the iPad. Here’s how to get started:

How to install Google Lens on your iPhone or iPad

There is no dedicated Google Lens app on the Apple App Store. Instead, that feature is built into two different Google apps. Which one is best for you depends on how you use your Google Lens and your device.

The first option is the Google app. This gives you access to a variety of Google services on your iPhone, including personalized news stories, sports updates, weather information, and a complete set of Google search tools such as Google Lens.

After installing the app, you will be able to use Google Lens with your camera in real time on your iPhone (though not your iPad). You can also search for images that are already stored in your camera roll. To get started, download the latest version of the Google app from the App Store.

(Image credit: Future)

Alternatively, you can install the Google Photos app instead. This is the best option for the iPad. Google Photos is Google’s cloud photo backup service, which includes many great features for editing and organizing images online.

It also has a built-in Google lens. Simply open an image in your camera roll in the Google Photos app and use Google Lens to analyze and retrieve information with a tap.

(Image credit: Future)

However, the main difference is that Google Photos cannot be searched in real time with the iPhone or iPad camera. If that’s okay, download the latest version of the Google Photos app from the App Store.

Both apps require access to your photo library the first time you open the app or try to use the Google Lens tool. You need to allow this so that Google can perform snaps through the server. Even if you’re using Google Lens in real time, some features require you to take a still image of your subject before the software can analyze it.

How to use Google Lens on iPhone in real time

If you want to search in real time using your iPhone, start by launching the Google app. On the app’s home screen, tap the camera icon to the right of the main search bar (unfortunately this is not in the iPad version of the app). The first time you use the app, you may be asked to allow Google access to your photos. You may also see a dialog box explaining that Google Lens will always try to identify the object while it is running.

With Google Lens open, you can swipe left or right to switch between different modes, and their name will appear at the bottom of the screen. Each label is relatively trivial. For example, you can use translation to translate a sentence from one language to another. With text, you can take a picture of the text and read it aloud or copy it to another app. In the dining room, you can take pictures of food for identification and recipe suggestions.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you’ve selected the relevant mode, simply point your camera at the object you want to search for in Google Lens. When Google analyzes the content of the live image, you’ll see a white circle across the screen.

When you identify the object in the frame, you will see a large white circle above it. If you recognize multiple objects, a white circle will appear for each. To select the object you want to search for, point the camera at the appropriate circle until the circle turns blue. The message “Tap the shutter button to search” is displayed.

(Image credit: Future)

If you follow the instructions, Google will take some time to communicate with the server and will display a list of detected items and results for the mode you have selected. Please note that this process requires an active Wi-Fi or mobile data connection.

The captured image also remains on the screen. If the selected objects fit into different categories such as text, translations, homework, etc., you can switch the search mode from this screen. Tap the white button with the three horizontal lines on the left. The list of results below will be updated accordingly without the need to take another photo.

Want to search for different objects from the same scene? You don’t have to take different pictures as above. Just tap one of the white circles in the image you’ve already taken to see what Google Lens has identified. Or, if you think you have an object that Google missed, you can tap the white button with the magnifying glass on the right. This can help Google by reconstructing the search area by focusing on specific objects in the scene.

How to use Google Lens for photos on iPhone or iPad camera roll

You may need Google Lens skills at a later date. Suppose you find a mysterious plant when you haven’t received enough data. Or suppose you take a picture of your food at dinner and don’t want to do an antisocial search at the table. Do not worry. With Google Lens, you can easily search for photos stored in your iPhone or iPad’s camera roll at any time.

There are two ways to search using snaps saved on your smartphone or tablet. If you’re using the Google app, first tap the camera icon next to the search bar on your home page. With Google Lens running, tap the picture frame to the left of the shutter search button. This will bring up your photo library. When you select a photo, Google will analyze the object.

(Image credit: Future)

Or you can do the same from the Google Photos app. Simply open the image you want to search for and tap the Google Lens button at the bottom of the screen. Second from the right, it looks like a partially enclosed circle. When you press this, Google will re-analyze the image of the identifiable object.

Whichever method you use, the next screen is the same. Google will display a variety of results related to what it finds in the selected image. As mentioned above, you can tap the button on the left to change the search mode, or use the button on the right to reframe the scene to the zero-in of another object. Again, if Google finds multiple objects in your scene, you can switch between them by tapping the white marker labeled on them.

How to improve Google Lens search results on your iPhone or iPad

In general, Google Lens is very impressive when it comes to identifying objects and returning relevant results. From animals to plant varieties to delicious food, it’s terrifyingly good at detecting and recognizing snap targets. But sometimes Google misunderstands it.

For example, if the lights are dim or the shape of the object in question is undefined, Google can have a hard time figuring out what you’re looking at. Similarly, even if Google Lens recognizes an object, the recommended search results may not be the most useful or accurate.

If this is the case when using Google Lens on your iPhone or iPad, you can provide feedback to help improve the tool. If you scroll to the bottom of the list of search results, you’ll see the query “Did these results help you?” You can then tap Yes or No. The latter option allows you to provide feedback detailing the issue. This should help improve future performance.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos