Clubhouse will soon allow users to link their Instagram and Twitter accounts





Washington: The social media app Clubhouse will soon resolve one of the complaints people have had so far, the annoying invitation-only system. The latest beta version of the app allows users to add their Instagram and Twitter accounts to their profile.

According to Mashable, developers are also delivering updates to make it easier to follow speakers and find upcoming events on the club’s page.

In addition, the developers have announced that the app will be generally released “somewhere this summer.” This suggests that users may be able to join the platform without an invitation.

According to the latest Android beta release patch notes, clubhouse users can choose to link their Instagram and Twitter accounts to their clubhouse profile, and others will “get to know you better, others.” You can follow your account and send you a DM (allowed by IG / Twitter settings.) If you have access to beta, go to your profile and go to your profile.[Twitter を追加]Or[Instagram を追加]You can tap to add an account link.

The Clubhouse Android app now allows users to follow people and clubs directly from the room.If the user is in the room and likes discussions and specific speakers, then in the room at the bottom of the screen[フォロー ボタン]You can follow immediately by tapping.

Users also have easy access to more events hosted by a particular club. The note details, “Just visit the club’s page to see all upcoming events and scroll if you have more than one.” There is also a bell icon on the YouTube page that will notify you when a particular event is due to begin.

In other relevant news, clubhouse co-founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth have promised to set the platform apart when it comes to national regulations and norms, although the platform’s team strength is fairly small at this time. I confirmed that I was doing it.

The co-founder said this in response to a question about Clubhouse’s plans to comply with the new 2021 Information Technology Regulations.

According to Mashable, both the clubhouse founder and core team members held the company’s first press conference on the platform, asking many other questions about internal moderation, compliance and other features.

