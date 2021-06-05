Realme aims to provide 5G connectivity for 5G phones under $ 10,000.





Chinese smartphone makers are not only known for providing truly valuable smartphones, but are also highly regarded for their democratic technology. Realme, a fairly young company, also falls into the same category of companies that want to offer expensive devices.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India and Europe, Tech Radar and Innuendo, wants to bring 5G-enabled smartphones to everyone. And to keep his promise, Realme sells very affordable 5G-enabled handsets domestically.

However, he confirmed that Realme wants to offer mobile phones with next-generation connectivity technology at a more affordable price. At the recently signed Realme 5G Summit, Sheth is priced at Rs. 10,000.

Currently, nearly 70% of Realme handsets are 5G capable, but the company aims to increase its market share next year. To achieve this, Realme regularly launches affordable flagship handset (like it’s already in the repertoire) with Narzo and as many devices as possible in the mid-budget segment under the regular Realme lineup. doing. We are planning a multi-faceted approach such as launching, but the most important is the super-bargain 5G terminal below Rs. 10,000.

By the way, major smartphone chipset companies MediaTek and Qualcomm are also actively promoting 5G envelopes. Powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC, the Realme 8 5G is currently the cheapest 5G mobile phone on the market, but more chipsets will be introduced in the future that could help Realme realize its dreams. Can be expected. To do.

But where is 5G?

Apart from Realme, even Reliance-backed Jio is said to be working on the development of cheap 5G handsets and will be available soon. Good news for users who have access to multiple options for a very affordable 5G mobile phone if it goes according to plan.

All of these companies are pushing the 5G agenda to the fullest, but that’s not all. At this point, commercial availability of 5G in India is a distant dream. After going around the second half of the tactical knuckle, the communications agency finally revealed that the 5G testbed was ready.

Carriers are now announcing that they are ready, but there are many obstacles to the commercial deployment of 5G connectivity. Many experts suggest that 5G will only be available to the public early next year, after which it will take a little longer to update or newly install existing infrastructure.

So, if all goes well, this could only be in favor of brands like Realme and Jio who want to support entry-level segments and provide the opportunity to test ultra-fast mobile internet connections.

Realme aims to provide 5G connectivity for 5G phones under $ 10,000.

