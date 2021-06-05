NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning images of the opposite spiral galaxy 120 million light-years away





Nasa’s 31-year-old Hubble Space Telescope made another incredible discovery of a biased spiral galaxy deformed by the gravitational pull of another nearby galaxy. NASA shared an amazing image of a galaxy called NGC 2276 in Cepheus, about 120 million light-years from Earth. In the image, like the Avengers: Age of Ultron movie scene, blue star dust surrounds a yellowish core, another AI attacked by AI Ultron and developed by Tony Stark (also known as Iron Man). I’m trying to swallow Jarvis.

NASA said the spiral galaxy appears to be a bit biased because of the galaxy tug-of-war game. NASA capped the Instagram post, with adjacent galaxies pulling the blue star disk under gravity. It is pulling the stars on one side of the galaxy outward.

NASA added in a statement on its website that the bright center of the old yellowish star is usually directly in the center of most spiral galaxies, “the NGC 2276 bulge appears to be offset to the upper left.”

In fact, the adjacent galaxy to the right of NGC 2276 (NGC 2300, not visible in the image) is pulling the disk of the blue star by gravity, pulling the star on one side of the galaxy outward, and the galaxy. It distorts the usual fried egg. Appearance, NASA says. This gravitational pull between galaxies that pass close enough is not uncommon in the universe, but all such close encounters look different.

User Ilaibaah commented on the Instagram image, “This is the biggest tug of war I’ve seen.

I asked someone with the username Geejay1976 if other galaxies were the main cause of the blue star.

Another user, Astro.nor, said that the color of the stars is due to temperature. The blue star is hotter and the red star is cooler (but still very hot), the user added.

Spiral galaxy

Spiral galaxies are a twisted collection of hot young stars and gas. Most of the galaxies discovered by scientists are spiral galaxies, in contrast to elliptical and irregular galaxies, which account for approximately 72% of all galaxies. The Milky Way we are in is an example of a spiral galaxy.

Hubble Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope is an international cooperation project between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA. To commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope in April of this year, NASA released a festive image of AG Karinae, one of the brightest stars in the galaxy, about 20,000 light-years away.

According to NASA, the Hubble Space Telescope has made more than 1.4 million observations since its launch in 1990, as it offers unobstructed views of the universe.

Interested in cryptocurrencies? At Orbital, a gadget 360 podcast, discuss all about cryptocurrencies with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and Weekend Investing founder Alok Jain. Orbital is available wherever podcasts are available, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.





