NAB: No free regulatory action required for Microsoft, Google, Facebook and other companies





Broadcasters participating in the FCC are calling on Big Tech computer companies, streamers, and other edge providers to begin assessing regulated rates.

The National Association of Broadcasters uses a “significant” amount of FCC resources in its comments to the FCC on fiscal 2021 tariffs, but does not have FCC resources and is an unlicensed spectrum user. Said that the payer base needs to be expanded to include. Pay for the award.

The FCC supports itself through the annual user fees charged to broadcasters, cable operators, and satellite operators, and the use of licensed spectra. Fees are calculated based on the number of full-time employees (FTEs) employed to regulate various services.

NAB has claimed that the FCC has raised tariffs to “unsustainable levels.” This is partly due to the decision to require broadcasters to pay some of the additional funding that Congress has stated that the FCC needs to use to create better broadband maps. But big tech companies that profit from these maps pay nothing.

NAB told the FCC this week that it should reach deep into computer companies for money. It points to the long-standing struggle between broadcasters and Microsoft over the use of so-called white space in broadcast bands by Microsoft to provide wireless broadband, but other companies also have to pay in their own way. Said there is. This week, Microsoft has expanded its predominantly rural broadband efforts to metropolitan areas.

Microsoft wants the FCC to be able to use frequencies closer to the broadcaster, but broadcasters are at risk of the FCC interfering with the signal, much like deploying NextGen TV. It states that there is.

“Microsoft has used significant engineering and technology (OET) resources to adopt a further rule change to the Commission to increase the risk of interference with television stations to support its” airband initiative. ” I’m asking you to do that, “NAB told the FCC. “Only a few months after the FCC adopted previous rule changes that benefited this technology. Microsoft is also working to accelerate the rollout of next-generation TV services that enhance services to TV viewers. Is trying to overturn the rules recently adopted by Microsoft. However, despite the Commission’s considerable resources, Microsoft and other unlicensed users use it to benefit from these and other procedures. However, we do not pay any regulatory fees to support the work of OET or the Commission, and the Media Department pays more than 36% of the fee. “

NAB focused on Microsoft, but said Google, Apple and Facebook also benefited from the committee’s work.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr recently called on the FCC to fund Big Tech for a universal broadband initiative funded by the government with billions of dollars in taxes. “NAB has told the Commission to finally stop allowing big tech companies that have made more than $ 1 trillion in revenue in 2020 alone to freely ride on the Commission’s activities. I agree with the recent request of Commissioner Cars for the request, “the association said.

