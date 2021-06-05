Palia is a heavy wah vibe gorgeous Stardew Valley MMO.





Singularity 6 today announced that it is working on Palia, a new MMO that is part of Stardew Valley and World of Warcraft. Called the “Large Multiplayer Community Sim,” the game solves an evolving mystery while gathering players to revive an old-fashioned quaint village.

In Palia, you play as an awakening human in a lush world of elves, robots like iron giants, and other amazing creatures. Humans are treated as legendary creatures in this world, and the mystery of their disappearance occupies most of what advances their common story.

Paria is reminiscent of recent hits like Animal Crossing, which has built up a lot of fans with a healthy world and profound mechanics. It has all the elements you’d expect from hunting, catching bugs, and yes, romance options (all romanceable characters in Paria can be dated regardless of gender). The home is fully customizable and features over 1,000 items at launch.

Developed by a collection of former Blizzard, Epic, Riot, Zynga, and Sony developers, Palia’s overall aesthetic is reminiscent of World of Warcraft and Fortnite. Last month we reported on a mass departure from Blizzard, noting that the industry is currently flooded with venture capital. Singularity 6 raised $ 16.5 million in 2019 and currently has around 50 developers and is at the forefront of that trend.

True to its roots, Palia is online-only and can disappoint hermits who want to build their own fantasy world. The world is partly built around the Palia version of the guild, Neighborhood, where players can help build a community. Collaborate to earn unique rewards such as 1st place trophies and unique community skins.

For those who prefer solo play, director Aidan Karabike states that the Singularity 6 is “absolutely focused” on players who don’t want what he characterizes as a strong social interaction. Solo players who do not want to cooperate in the village can create their own place of residence.

“There are so many safety features and so many options that players have, which makes the overall experience more solo,” says Karabaichi. “Occasionally, it interacts with other players and helps them in an organically collaborative way, without having to chat directly or voice chat. It’s like playing with other players, Not directly or fully cooperative. ”

Singularity 6 clearly wants to take notice of some popular trends in Palia’s development, especially online service games, and the rise of sims like Animal Crossing. It also relies heavily on stylized fantasies that have been successful over the years at Blizzard, Riot, and Epic. Other features include dynamic weather systems, body customization, cooking, and fashion, similar to those required by simulation fans.

Palia will initially launch on a PC and will add more platforms as time and resources allow. The final price and release date haven’t been set yet, but Singularity 6 plans a pre-alpha version later this summer.

