Texas Tech University professor invents game-changing ultra-fast COVID-19 sensor





A professor at Texas Tech University has invented a game-changing technology that will help the world survive the next stage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Geraldine Geribot, a professor of chemical engineering at Texas Tech University Edward E. Whitaker Junior College of Engineering, has announced the UFC-19, an ultra-fast Covid-19 detection sensor. This test can detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in saliva in 100 milliseconds.

This product is the result of a partnership between Texas Tech University faculty research and a university entrepreneurship program accessible from the Texas Tech University Innovation Hub at Research Park.

Innovation hubs are resources within Texas Tech designed to foster up-and-coming entrepreneurs. Students and faculty members have access to the resources available for funding and teaching. The 40,000-square-foot innovation hub helps entrepreneurs set up new technology start-ups.

Dr. Geraldine Geri Botte. Dr. Botte used his expertise in chemical engineering to set up a biotechnology company called EviroTech. She joined Texas Tech University in Chemical Engineering in 2019. She has extensive research experience and is an entrepreneur.

Evirotech has worked with the Innovation Hub to receive working capital from the Department of Defense and other sources such as the Prototype Fund, the Presidents Innovation Award, and the National Science Foundations I-Corps program. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is working with the Department of Defense (DoD) to make significant investments in breakthrough technologies for national security.

Evirontech has patented this technology. The company has applied for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration. If approved, people will have access to a quick home test option that allows them to sync directly to their phone. Accurate and easy-to-use home tests help people make decisions about their own and their family’s safety.

EviroTech announced a $ 4 million investment from the German company 1701 Ventures GmbH to help start the project. With this capital, EviroTech can start production and distribution.

Scale-up of rapid and frequent tests may be one of the tools needed for the world to fully resume. Covid-19 vaccine and immunity from natural infections have a significant impact on Covid-19 cases. Was given. Approximately 2.5 million cases have been identified in Texas so far, and an average of approximately 1000 cases are currently confirmed per day. At the same time, Covid-19 variants are rampant in India and Brazil.

Testing for coronavirus infections has slowed in Texas, but remains an important factor in the fight against pandemics. The test allows doctors to diagnose and treat patients infected with Covid-19. Testing allows healthcare professionals to perform contact tracking and find others who may have been exposed. Testing by gene sequencing provides the public health system with information to track trends in a particular community.

Researchers at the University of Texas are providing important data and cutting-edge innovations to assist public health professionals in the fight against Covid-19.

Researchers at Texas A & M University recently identified a new Covid-19 variant called BV-1 by performing sequencing of Covid strains from severe, mild, and asymptomatic infections. UT Southwestern genetic scientists in Dallas have identified the first case in Northern Texas of Brazil P.1 Covid-19.

Texas Tech University’s collaboration to create the UFC-19 Ultra-Fast Covid-19 Detection Sensor could be a way for public health professionals to track future disease epidemics. The ultra-fast COVID-19 sensor is an antigen-based electrochemical device. Antigen testing detects SARS-CoV-2 peplomers in the early stages of infection.

Antigen testing is cheaper than PCR testing. It also detects active disorders, unlike antibody tests that show evidence of past Covid-19 infections. The UFC-19 Ultrafast Antigen Detection Sensor uses saliva instead of a deep saliva swab.

Negative antigen tests are slightly less accurate than PCR tests, but antigen tests are very accurate in detecting if someone is infected with COVID-19. The antigen test can also be performed as a point of care test. UFC-19 Ultra Fast Test Results are available in 100ms.

The CDC provides guidance on how to interpret a rapid antigen test.

As the US economy resumes, scalable and fast test solutions can help bring schools, summer camps, airports, concert halls, and other public gatherings back to normal. Individuals can test themselves at home to detect asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection early and prevent the spread of the disease.

The UFC-19 Ultra Fast Test requires only a detection sensor, a drop of saliva, and a mobile phone. Individuals receive test results in seconds.

Take a tour of the Texas Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park here.

This post was previously posted on BeingWell.

Photo courtesy of: Evirotech

