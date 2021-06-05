Google will allow Android users to opt out of ad tracking according to Apple, Tech News News and Top Stories





MOUNTAIN VIEW-Following the previous move by rival Apple to enhance iPhone privacy, Google will prevent users of Android mobile software from being tracked by advertisers in smartphone applications.

This option will be available in late 2021 with an update to the Google Play Services, the Alphabet unit states on its support website.

If a user refuses to receive personalized ads, the developer will not be able to see your unique ad ID.

Unlike Apple’s capabilities, users do not opt ​​out of ad tracking by default.

Bloomberg reported that Google has been exploring for months how to give Android users more control over ad tracking with a less stringent approach than Apple.

Google announced in May that it would create a safety section in the Play Store in 2022. This gives Android users access to the data that developers collect and share, as well as additional privacy and security information.

Apple disrupted the mobile advertising industry in April and debuted the App Tracking Transparency feature. This feature requires users to opt in to tracking by the app for personalized advertising.

Developers expect a loss of revenue from the change, as most consumers are likely to disagree with collecting data.

Google states that the Play Services rollout will affect apps running on Android 12 devices from late 2021 and will move to other devices with Google Play in early 2022.

