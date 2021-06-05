TikToks’ updated privacy policy in the United States grants permission to collect biometric data from users.





TikTok has updated its privacy policy in the United States with a section showing that apps may collect biometric identifiers and biometric information from your content. This includes data such as face shape and voice shape. According to TechCrunch, which asked TikTok for comment, the platform couldn’t confirm the product development that needed to add biometric data to the disclosure list of information it automatically collects from users. He said that consent can be sought when various data collection practices are initiated.

Details of these new biometric data collections are introduced in a newly added section called Image and Audio Information under the policy heading “Information Collected Automatically”. This section of the TikToks privacy policy lists the types of data that your app collects from users, which is a very extensive list.

The first part of the new section added explains that TikTok may collect information about the audio and images contained in your content. For example, identifying displayed objects and landscapes, identifying the presence and location of facial and body features and attributes in images, the nature of audio, and the text of words spoken in user content.

Continuation of this section

This may sound creepy, but other social networks also do object recognition on uploaded images to enhance accessibility features such as explaining the content of photos for the visually impaired. This is not surprising. This is also done for the purpose of targeting ads. Also, identifying where people and landscapes can help with AR effects and translating spoken language can help with features such as TikToks’ automatic subtitle transcription.

TikTok also explains that this data collection is aimed at enabling special video effects, moderating content, classifying demographics, recommending content and advertising, and other non-personally identifiable operations. ..

Of further concern are plans to collect biometric data, as TikTok states. We may collect biometric identifiers and biometric information from user content, such as facial recognition and voiceprints, as defined by US law. If required by law, we will seek the required permission from you prior to such collection.

As TechCrunch points out, this statement is ambiguous because it doesn’t specify whether TikTok is considering federal and / or state law. The platform also does not explain why this data is needed. They also do not define the terms emoticons and voiceprints, and about how to ask users for the required permission, or whether to consider federal or state law to guide this process of obtaining consent. Also does not mention.

Only a few states in the United States have biometric privacy laws, including Washington, California, Texas, New York, and Illinois. If TikTok requires consent when required by law, it means that in other states where there is no biometric privacy law, you do not need to notify you about this data collection.

A TikTok spokeswoman said no further details could be immediately provided on plans for biometric data collection and how it could be tied to current or future products. As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency, we recently updated our privacy policy to make the information we collect clearer, a spokeswoman told TechCrunch.

