Interview with Rajesh Gupta from Micron Technology





Headquartered in the United States, Micron Technology is one of the leading companies and semiconductor brands that provide state-of-the-art memory solutions for data centers.

Analytics India Magazine spoke with Rajesh Gupta, Director of India Sales and Country Manager at Micron Technology, to understand the current state of the data center industry. Opportunities and challenges; and beyond.

Excerpt:

AIM: Tell us more about Microns’ memory solution.

Rajesh Gupta: A broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies such as DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint memory, and NOR is transforming the way the world uses information to enrich the lives of all.

We have successfully built a memory chip using the world’s most advanced DRAM process technology, resulting in significant improvements in bit density, power, and performance. Our innovations help our customers protect themselves from increasingly frequent and sophisticated security attacks.

Our specific innovation initiatives are as follows.

Increased capacity and performance: The DRAM and flash micron core areas are increasing capacity, bandwidth, energy efficiency, and packaging options for new form factors.

New Memory Technology: To provide a separate memory and storage system, we are working on a new way to retain data where the term memory and storage may no longer be appropriate (eg Microns Storage Class Memory, 3D XPoint Technology). ).

Future Innovations: From the development of future memory and storage standards to data innovations in quantum computing, Micron engineers incubate future technologies to facilitate future entry into data-centric portfolios. Recent announcement of 176-layer 3D flash memory, the most technologically advanced NAND in the world.

New ways to retain data: 3D XPoint shows how it was revolutionizing beyond memory / storage binaries. The future is HRAM. Data center IT and cloud administrators want NVMe storage for fast, low latency, and consistent performance that doesn’t exceed their budget. The Micron 7`300 leverages the low power consumption and price-performance efficiency of 3D NAND technology to deliver fast NVMe IOPS and GB / s for a wide range of workloads.

AIM: How does Micron meet the space needs of your data center?

Rajesh Gupta: We offer a broad portfolio of data center memory and storage across hyperscale and enterprise environments. By accelerating the DRAM and NAND innovation cycle, we meet the demands of today’s data centers and bring new capabilities to data-centric platforms.

To improve large-scale AI inference, we have partnered with NVIDIA to offer GDDR6X. GDDR6X is the first in the industry to implement multi-level signaling in memory, creating a new benchmark for next-generation graphics memory. We provided 3D XPoint storage class memory to improve hot storage capacity and performance and flatten storage tiering. We bring HBM solutions to the market for the energy-efficient memory scaling required for high performance computing. AIM: What does the future of data center design look like?

Rajesh Gupta: As we meet the needs of today’s memory and storage infrastructure, we look to the future of data center design. Today’s basic computing architectures are pushing the boundaries of future cloud scalability. Performance and energy efficiency aren’t improving fast enough to keep pace, and further innovation requires radical changes in how computing platforms are built.

The scale and efficiency of cloud computing, and the accelerated insights of AI, are driving the need to rebuild data-centric infrastructure. The industry is developing infrastructure models that support fully configurable computing systems, creating I / O resource pools that can be scaled individually based on virtual computing, memory, storage, and workload requirements. I will. This puts data at the heart of computing, opening up great opportunities for memory and storage innovation.

AIM: What is the role of semiconductor / memory companies like Micron in data center technology?

Rajesh Gupta: The industry recognizes the next wave of cloud innovation in delivering composable infrastructure that can scale platform, compute, memory, storage, and I / O elements individually. A server node that has been driving data center innovation for 20 years.

However, this vision cannot be achieved without significant memory and storage innovations that move us to a model where data, rather than computing, is at the heart of the system. Micron’s technology innovations provide a new architecture for configurable memory pools and scalable data center storage resources. Our solutions enable you to collect, store and manage your data, transforming it into insight and intelligence with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Objective: What do you think of the impending global tip crisis?

Rajesh Gupta: Everything from the computer to the car has a chip in the center. With the increase in 5G smartphones and artificial intelligence software, the demand for memory is increasing. The shift to global remote work due to pandemics has also led to increased demand.

Currently, the market is facing a serious supply shortage. This labor shortage is expected to shrink throughout the year. We are looking at many ways to solve our customers’ needs for increased supply.

We believe that there is a shortage of non-memory ICs due to the high demand in various end markets, coupled with the turmoil at some logic and foundry semiconductor manufacturers, and without these shortages, memory demand would have been even greater. I am.

Related item

Despite pandemics, a shortage of the electronics industry, and other disruptive challenges at its Taiwanese plant, Micron was able to mitigate its impact on production through an aggressive supply chain and inventory management strategy.

Purpose: Tell us about the Indian semiconductor market

Rajesh Gupta: The industry is currently facing the challenge of facilitating the widespread adoption of multi-cloud infrastructures that enable the widespread deployment of AI-enabled applications. Memory and storage are at the heart of the semiconductor industry and are key drivers of technology that drives economic growth and well-being.

There is a complete change in the outlook for companies and industries. Thanks to the new hybrid working model that emerged after the Coronavirus Infection (Covid-19), we can foresee a new paradigm when it comes to changing the way businesses work today.

Significant changes in consumer behavior have led to an increase in online activity such as e-commerce, gaming and video streaming, all of which are driving additional data center capacity requirements.

The recovery from the pandemic and the accumulated demand are expected to increase demand in markets such as the enterprise, cloud, desktop PC, mobile and automotive industries.

AIM: What are Micron’s short-term and long-term plans?

Rajesh Gupta: Our long-term plan revolves around building a portfolio. In the second half of fiscal year 2021, we plan to begin customer certification for next-generation client SSDs using 176-layer NAND. By the end of 2021, Micron will be a premium OEM with a consumer, value OEM, and 176-layer-based client portfolio.

We work closely with our customers, industry, governments, communities and team members to develop the following disruptive applications and final products in a sustainable manner in the 17 countries in which we operate: doing. Micron is working with leading OEMs and Tier 1 partners to centralize storage, enhance security, deploy automotive-grade SSDs for next-generation architectures from 2023 onwards, IVI and autonomous driving and central computer architectures. We are working in the field.

Last year, we made some important collaborations on the Indian front. We recently partnered with Tata Communications to announce the launch of the world’s first cloud-based embedded SIM. This is a breakthrough solution that accelerates and simplifies the deployment of IoT devices on a global scale.

In addition, along with the support of technical talent and the promotion of technological innovation accompanying the promotion of economic growth, Micron has recently focused on human resource development in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), with more than 10,000 students in India. Reach.

