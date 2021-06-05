Destiny 2 developers acknowledge player frustration with Titan Stasis Nerf





Kevin Yanes, Bungie’s sandbox discipline reed, responds to online criticism of the recent readjustment of Titan to the Stasis subclass.

Some recent weakening of Destiny 2 is because many feel that Bungie started to grow when trying to rebalance some classes and subclasses in all areas of the game, so players In particular, players are struggling to agree to weaken Destiny 2’s Stasis subclass, and as the debate gains momentum online, Bungie developers will respond to criticism. became.

This latest approval by Bungie is related to a recent weakening of Titan’s Stasis subclass, known as Behemoth in Destiny 2, aimed at balancing mobility in PvP. Some Reddit players are worried that this readjustment will make Behemoth unavailable in the game’s standard PvE mode, defeating the overall goal of introducing a new subclass to Titan.

In response to this criticism, Sandbox Discipline Reed Kevin “Tocom” Yanes acknowledged that after the recent weakening, changes in Behemoth mobility are now at stake on Bungie’s radar. It’s unclear exactly what this means in future updates, but at least players are aware of Bungie’s awareness of the issue and how it’s affecting gameplay outside the nerf’s intentions. You can be assured that the player or developer will see if the new readjustment incorporates the Destiny 2 Stasis subclass into its original vision as a hard counter to overly aggressive playstyles in the Crucible. It may take some time to do this.

Fans soon began to repel Yanes’ comments, hoping that this discrepancy in how changing the PvP sandbox would affect PvE gameplay would lead Bungie to separate the two. Original poster Even admitted that weakening was net positive for Destiny 2 Crucible, but at the expense of almost completely eliminating the usefulness of Titan’s Stasis in other areas of the game. I’m paying. So, as suggested by the somewhat mysterious “Yes, this is something on our radar” response, more behind the scenes that Bungie needs further testing before proceeding with another rebalancing. There may be subtle differences.

The recent weakening of Stasis has received this kind of criticism for Bungie’s focus on crucible, which makes players feel weakened and misses popular gameplay styles in PvE experiences. Is not the first time. In fact, the conversation has been going on since the first round of Destiny 2 beta testing began with well-balanced results in PvP, but players have been significantly weakened against their AI opponents. I feel that I am. This has led some players to look for the strongest loadouts in Destiny 2 to pass raids and other high-level content.

Destiny 2 is currently available for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

Eliksni’s view of MORE: Destiny 2: Saint-14 is horrifying and encourages remorse

Source: Reddit

