How Google Abuses Sick and Vulnerable People for Benefits





In 2019, Google embarked on a mysterious-sounding venture.

Called Project Nightingale and run in secret, this technology giant has partnered with Ascension, one of the country’s largest folk remedies based in St. Louis. Google has been granted full access to the names, test results, diagnoses, hospitalization records, home address, and work of 50 million patients. Even more worrisome, neither Ascension nor Google ever notified or asked for consent from patients.

Despite concerns about patient privacy, this partnership could grow as Google enhances its electronic medical record search tools and accumulate more patient data.

Now seeking more medical data, Google has signed a multi-year contract with HCA. HCA is an American for-profit provider of healthcare facilities with 2,000 healthcare facilities in 21 different states. The deal gives Google access to millions more patient records and allows advertisers to target victims of sexual abuse and those suffering from severe eating disorders. I will.

Google states that it can use sensitive data to develop medical algorithms and pass them on to the HCA for independent testing. Chris Sakalosky, Managing Director of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Google Cloud, wants to push the boundaries of what clinicians can do in real time with data for The Wall Street Journal.

In 2019, Google brokered a deal with Ascension to gain access to 50 million patient names, test results, diagnoses, and hospital records. Getty Images (2)

However, recent HCA deals are about the same as carbon copies of those struck by Ascension, but even bigger. Ascension has 165,000 employees and 151 hospitals, and HCA has 280,000 staff and 186 hospitals. Given that Google derives more than 80% of its revenue from targeted advertising, monetizing medical records is just another step in its relentless advance to data dominance.

Again, one of the wealthiest companies in the world has gained access to highly personal medical data without the consent of the patient. Google executives claim they care about your privacy, but the reality is a completely different situation.

According to a Consumer Watchdog report, Google collects information without the knowledge or consent of people. The company is currently facing a lawsuit in California, collecting data, categorizing it into categories such as sexuality, ethnicity, religion, and health, and broadcasting it to hundreds of bidders, with the highest bidders. Claims to win the auction.

Accumulation of data brings great benefits. Google’s profits more than doubled in the previous quarter.

Experts are currently alerting us to the new HCA venture. Arthur Kaplan, a professor of ethics at New York University of Grossman Medical School, argues that the idea that Google sells patient data is not beyond the realm of possibilities. After all, this is exactly the same company that removed the don’t be evil clause from the Code of Conduct just a few years ago.

And if Google uses sensitive data to make a profit, should affected people at least receive appropriate compensation?

Google executive Chris Sakalosky (right) states that tech giants use HCA patient data to create healthcare algorithms, but in reality this is about profits.Link destination

Last year, researchers at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management asked Americans if they were willing to share their health data with big tech companies. Not surprisingly, 90% of respondents answered no.

They asked how much the average person would be willing to accept in exchange for data. The answer was $ 100,000. Multiply that number by 50 million (the number of records accessed by people in 2019) to get $ 5 trillion. As we know, it’s enough to finish Google five times, worth a trillion dollars.

Unfortunately, the idea that each patient will be compensated seems unlikely. So if you can do something, what can you do?

According to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), patients have a say in how they handle their health information. If a patient requests that his information not be shared with a third party without consent, this request must be respected under the law in accordance with HIPAA guidelines.

If you are an HCA patient and are curious about what you read, your company’s ethics line number is 1-800-455-1996. Why don’t you call and make sure your data hasn’t been misused? You may not get paid, but it’s definitely worth the answer to your question.

John Mac Ghlionn is a researcher and essayist. His work has been published by South China Morning Post, Sydney Morning Herald, and Town Hall. Twitter: @ghlionn

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos